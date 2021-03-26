Divya Kumar returns with his new single 'Jugni'

MUMBAI: TM Talent Management’s Exclusive Artiste Divya Kumar is back with a non-film song called ‘Jugni’. It’s a rebellious love song which is sufi-rock inspired and sure to stay with listeners for a long time.

Penned down beautifully by Avinash Chouhan and composed and programmed by Adil- Prashant, the track begins with an infectious melodic lead which is quickly layered over by Divya’s urging and powerful vocals. Darshan Doshi’s drums and Chaitanya Bhaidkar & Vikalp Sharma’s amazing guitar riffs provide ‘Jugni’ a memorable hook to the track.

Divya Kumar who is known for songs like ‘Jee Kar Da’, ‘Maston Ka Jhund’, ‘G Phaad Ke’, ‘Shubharambh’, ‘Kamariya’ and more recently ‘Panghat’ said, “It’s been a great experience

working for the first time with Adil-Prashant who have composed the track. Avinash’s thoughtful lyrics combined with their composition further made the song a notch higher for me. It sounds really great and I’m hopeful that the message passes through the song.”

‘Jugni’ is out now on Times Music and you can watch the music video here.