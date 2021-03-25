See Hailey and Justin Bieber's vacation to Turks and Caicos

MUMBAI: A new season calls for a new getaway!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber helped kick off spring with a picture-perfect getaway far away from Hollywood.

According to an eyewitness, the couple recently enjoyed four nights at Amanyara in Turks and Caicos where they stayed in a beachfront villa.

"They got in some much needed vacation time and seemed to enjoy their stay. They took walks on the beach and a private boat trip to go snorkeling," an eyewitness shared. "They walked on the rocks and looked for crabs and seashells. They swam in the ocean and took naps on the beach. They seem very happy and like they are best friends."

And while it's still sweater weather for much of the United States, Justin and Hailey proved they were ready for the sun as they were photographed in their beach attire. Hailey sported a tie dye bikini as she dipped her toes in the water. As for Justin, he wore navy swim trunks and a baseball cap while hanging out in the sand.

On a separate occasion, an eyewitness spotted Hailey walking around with a purse that said "wifey" on it.

"She was very affectionate and loving toward Justin," the eyewitness added. "They had a great time together and nobody bothered them. They had several days of one-on-one time and it seemed to be just what they wanted."

The vacation also comes as Justin continues to celebrate the release of his latest album titled Justice. During a recent interview, the Grammy winner revealed how writing about love has changed overtime.

"At 13, 14 when I started, I didn't really know what love was," Justin shared on SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up. "I didn't know who I was. And I sang about what I thought it was, but, you know, as I grow up, love kind of takes new shapes and meanings and it's definitely just a lot different."

If you ask pop culture fans, Hailey may be the inspiration for his latest hits.

"Another year around the sun with you, another year of getting to love you, grow with you and laugh with you," Hailey recently wrote on Instagram when gushing about her husband. "You are my favorite human and I'm grateful to be by your side."