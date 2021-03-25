For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Mar 2021 15:57 |  By RnMTeam

Nikki Tamboli celebrates early Holi with Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Holi is almost here! Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were seen celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi. Nikki took to his Instagram handle and shared a new video that where the duo can be seen celebrating the festival of colours. Not just this, the actress introduced her and Jaan with a new name, "Jaanki." For those unversed, Nikki and Jaan became friends in the Salman Khan's hosted now. While Nikki finished in the top three spots of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan was evicted during the middle of the show.

Now, Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, "Here’s your dose of happiness from us #jaanki ! Celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colors, this Holi will be all about #RangLageya Ishq Ka!. @rochakkohli@mohitchauhanofficial #RangLageya." Rang Lageya is a new song that features former Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.

In the clip, Nikki and Jaan could be seen wearing twining in white kurtas and blue denims. They played with gulaal, as Rang Lageya played in the background.

Nikki Tamboli is a popular name in the South Indian film industry and is known for her roles in films such as "Kanchana 3", "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" and "Thippara Meesam". The actress recently tested positive for Covid-19. The ex-contestant took to Instagram to share her health update with netizens and requested everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.

She wrote, "I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice (sic)."

Further, she added, "I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distance (sic)."

Apart from films and reality TV show BB14, Nikki also shot for Tony Kakkar's music video in Chandigrah.

Tags
Nikki Tamboli Holi Jaan Kumar Sanu Big Boss 14
Related news
News | 25 Mar 2021

Holi Playlist: Hit singles that will bring life to every party

MUMBAI: There isn’t a celebration as lively as Holi and the fiesta cannot be completed without good music and delicious treats.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Tony Kakkar and Bigg Boss 14 fame Nikki Tamboli dances to 'Tera Suit'

MUMBAI: Have you been missing Nikki Tamboli’s morning dance routine in Bigg Boss 14 house? Dressed in a white short number, Nikki was seen grooving to the dance track and singer Tony Kakkar matches steps with her. Watch their stylish dance video here:

read more
News | 22 Jan 2021

Jaan Kumar Sanu: Want Rubina to win 'Bigg Boss 14' after Eijaz's exit

MUMBAI: Singer and evicted Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu has been a strong supporter of housemate Eijaz Khan on the ongoing show. With Eijaz making an exit, Jaan is now rooting for actress Rubina Dilaik to lift the trophy.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

Bigg Boss 14: How Rahul Vaidya uses Jaan's insecurity against him

MUMBAI: A day after Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya nominated fellow housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu over nepotism, the two were bound to get into a nasty fight.

read more
News | 27 Oct 2020

Bigg Boss 14: #nepotism trends after Rahul nominates Jaan over nepotism

MUMBAI: The word nepotism once again started trending on Monday courtesy Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Jaan Kumar Sanu. In an upcoming episode of the controversial reality show, the housemates will be seen nominating fellow constants for eviction.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Brace yourself! Radio City launches the 12th Season of 'Radio City super singer'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more

News
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more

News
Brands & Entertainment will strive to keep audiences engaged and updated with new challenges: Tarsame Mittal founder, TM ventures

MUMBAI: Truly Musical announce Brands & Entertainment to provide a common ground, for the firead more

News
Brighton Music Conference announce 2021 dates as 22nd to 24th September

MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK's foremost electronic music and networking eventread more

News
Chingari India's most loved short video app fortifies regional reach, ties up with MorningStar Records

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video app, has announced that it has read more

top# 5 articles

1
Highlights from the first-ever edition of Magnetic Fields Nomads

MUMBAI: The first edition of the open-air, three day gathering of creatives and community, Magnetic Fields Nomads was held at the palatial Nahargarh...read more

2
LivDemy to offer music lessons for more genres with Salim Merchant as Chief Music Architect

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant joins LivDemy as Chief Music Architect to help grow the online music academy. This collaboration is aimed at helping budding...read more

3
Arjun Kanungo: Wrote more music during pandemic than I ever did in life

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo had no option but to create music all through last year, due to lockdown induced by the pandemic. In...read more

4
Prashant Ingole and Ammul Goel on the launch of their new music label

Lyricist, composer, and director Prashant Ingole wants to keep no stones unturned. Prashant had been working on a lot of Indie singles during the...read more

5
AR Rahman's debut production '99 Songs' in cinemas on April 16

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Tuesday introduced Ehan Bhat, the lead actor of "99 Songs", a musical love story that marks the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games