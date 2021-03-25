Nikki Tamboli celebrates early Holi with Jaan Kumar Sanu

MUMBAI: Holi is almost here! Former Bigg Boss 14 contestants Nikki Tamboli and Jaan Kumar Sanu were seen celebrating the Hindu festival of Holi. Nikki took to his Instagram handle and shared a new video that where the duo can be seen celebrating the festival of colours. Not just this, the actress introduced her and Jaan with a new name, "Jaanki." For those unversed, Nikki and Jaan became friends in the Salman Khan's hosted now. While Nikki finished in the top three spots of Bigg Boss 14, Jaan was evicted during the middle of the show.
Now, Sharing the video, Nikki wrote, "Here’s your dose of happiness from us #jaanki ! Celebrating the eternal feeling of love with colors, this Holi will be all about #RangLageya Ishq Ka!. @rochakkohli@mohitchauhanofficial #RangLageya." Rang Lageya is a new song that features former Bigg Boss contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma.
In the clip, Nikki and Jaan could be seen wearing twining in white kurtas and blue denims. They played with gulaal, as Rang Lageya played in the background.
Nikki Tamboli is a popular name in the South Indian film industry and is known for her roles in films such as "Kanchana 3", "Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu" and "Thippara Meesam". The actress recently tested positive for Covid-19. The ex-contestant took to Instagram to share her health update with netizens and requested everyone who came in contact with her to get themselves tested.
She wrote, "I have been tested Covid positive early this morning. I am self quarantined, and taking all precautionary measures and medications on my doctor's advice (sic)."
Further, she added, "I request all the people I have come in contact with in these past few days to get tested too. I will forever be grateful for your love and support. Please be safe, wear your mask always, sanitise your hands regularly and maintain social distance (sic)."
Apart from films and reality TV show BB14, Nikki also shot for Tony Kakkar's music video in Chandigrah.
MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more
MUMBAI: Truly Musical announce Brands & Entertainment to provide a common ground, for the firead more
MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK's foremost electronic music and networking eventread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video app, has announced that it has read more
MUMBAI: The first edition of the open-air, three day gathering of creatives and community, Magnetic Fields Nomads was held at the palatial Nahargarh...read more
MUMBAI: Salim Merchant joins LivDemy as Chief Music Architect to help grow the online music academy. This collaboration is aimed at helping budding...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo had no option but to create music all through last year, due to lockdown induced by the pandemic. In...read more
Lyricist, composer, and director Prashant Ingole wants to keep no stones unturned. Prashant had been working on a lot of Indie singles during the...read more
MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Tuesday introduced Ehan Bhat, the lead actor of "99 Songs", a musical love story that marks the...read more