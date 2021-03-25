LivDemy to offer music lessons for more genres with Salim Merchant as Chief Music Architect

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant joins LivDemy as Chief Music Architect to help grow the online music academy. This collaboration is aimed at helping budding musicians explore a versatile range of musical genres from trained veterans of the industry, creating high quality content for music education.

Salim brings mainstream, modern, sufi and folk music onto LivDemy’s fold, expanding LivDemy’s reach beyond just classical music. The online music academy will be expanding upon their music offerings with courses and expert sessions on these genres in the coming few months.

“I'm humbled to be part of this team right off, not only as a teacher, but as a founding member of LivDemy. There are many many exciting things in the pipeline in regards to music education and I cannot wait for all of it to begin. Watch out for all the updates at LivDemy, and see you all very soon.”, said Salim Merchant.

As Salim-Sulaiman, the duo has composed music for Chak De! India, Kurbaan, Rab Ne Banadi Jodi, Band Baaja Baraat, Umrao Jaan, to check off just a fraction of their work in cinema. They've also been called upon to forge the Fifa World Cup Anthem.

Salim Merchant will act as a mentor for LivDemy, to help grow the educational music academy reach newer heights. It has been just a short while since the LivDemy project has begun, and has a roster of over 30 artists that have taken classes on the platform till date. This collaboration is meant to explore a new branch in musical education, focused on practice, experience and theory.

“Salim is versatile and invested in different forms of music. Music that goes beyond religious boundaries. Blending tradition with modern age, he’s a musical genius that LivDemy’s proud to have onboard. We’re excited for what is to come”, said Almaz Nanjappa, Co-Founder at LivDemy.

Salim Merchant is a trained classical pianist, excels in folk music, classical music, as well as mainstream music. Now, he’s also producing his own independent musical content, under Merchant Records.

“I love how he blends traditional, folk and modern music together. Check out their works in Bhoomi 2020, and see how they have creatively meshed folk, classical and Sufi and sprinkled in the right amount of EDM elements. It is spectacular. We look forward to having him on LivDemy”, Satyajit Sahu, Co-Founder at LivDemy.

This association is aimed at expanding the range of courses available for music learners to explore on LivDemy, such as cinema music, background scoring, composition and production.

“We plan on unlocking a newer tier of musical knowledge on LivDemy with this collaboration, where Salim’s multi-genre orientation will provide answers to a lot of curious questions that musicians of all calibers may have. This kind of brilliance, it is out of pure respect that we wish to document this”, said Mahesh Kale, Co-Founder at LivDemy.

LivDemy is an online music academy that enables safe, private classes, workshops and focused cohort classes for music learners. It uses a proprietary online interface to enhance the live interaction experience between students and teachers, where students can interact with the artists face-to-face on their personal devices.