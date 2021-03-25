For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  25 Mar 2021 15:30 |  By RnMTeam

Holi Playlist: Hit singles that will bring life to every party

MUMBAI: There isn’t a celebration as lively as Holi and the fiesta cannot be completed without good music and delicious treats. While many of us will be spending the festival at home this time around, we recommend celebrating Holi with some dynamic tracks that spread colour onto every phase of life. To kick start the fun, Vh1 India has curated a special segment Vh1 VIBGYOR airing on 29th March 2021 at 2pm that will feature renowned tracks from prominent artists to bring alive the celebratory spirits at home. Ahead of the same, here are five tracks you should look out for as you take the party up a notch.

1. Hymn For The Weekend – Coldplay

What better way to bring in Holi than with Coldplay’s “Hymn For The Weekend”, the marvelous single is based upon the festival of colors around the city of Mumbai with the video featuring none other than Bollywood icon Sonam Kapoor

Tune-in here:

2. Lean On – Major Lazer & DJ Snake

Shot in Vasai, Lean On by Major Lazer & DJ Snake is a collage of different worlds mixed into a playful, cross-cultural, danceable new vibe. The song is amongst the most watched videos on Youtube with people all over the world grooving to its funky beats

Tune-in here:

3. Uptown Funk - Mark Ronson

Uptown Funk brings in a rejuvenating vibe every time it is played. With funky tunes and groovy dance movies, Mark Ronson’s trendy single is a must hear at every party and sets the mood up for a great evening

Tune-in here:

4. Take It Off – Kesha

Take it off by Kesha is wild and explosive and will make you want to make the most of the moment. The high tempo beats and rhythm will get you off your seats and straight to the dance floor.

Tune-in here:

5. The City – Madeon

The song matches the entire Holi vibe as Madeon brings colour into this disco-infused song that will elevate your energy level off the roof and make you want to vibrantly colour your city.

Tune-in here:

6. Bounce – Iggy Azalea

Iggy Azalea’s hit track Bounce’s music video was shot entirely in India. While the video showcases weddings in India, there’s this Holi sequence towards the end that shows the Australian starlet having a wonderful time enjoying the festival. The groovy tunes make it a must hear

Tune-in here:

7. Biba – Marshmello

American DJ, Marshmello's love for Bollywood and Shah Rukh Khan become evident with his song "Biba.". directed by Punit D Malhotra, the song has groovy beats with frames such as sarso ka khet wala scene from DDLJ and dancing sequences from Devdas. And the best part, it has a cameo by the SRK himself.

Tune-in here:

8. “Magenta Riddim” - DJ Snake

"Magenta Riddim” (2018) was shot in the famous Ramoji Rao Film City, Telangana. Inspired by Tollywood style, the music video has a South Indian touch to it and follows a squad of firefighters who can’t stop dancing. The funky tunes make it a must have on your playlist

Tune-in here:

9. New Rules - Dua Lipa

GRAMMY winner Dua Lipa’s New Rules is a raging anthem worldwide for all teenage girls to believe in themselves and their new rules. The music is groovy and each line is heartfelt.

Tune-in here:

10. Girls Like You – Maroon 5

Maroon 5’s catchy single wins hearts every time you hear it. The lyrics are phenomenal and tunes take you to a different world altogether. If you want to feel good, this is the song for you

Tune-in here:

Maroon 5 Dua Lipa DJ Snake Marshmello Holi Iggy Azalea Kesha
