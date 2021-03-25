For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  25 Mar 2021 14:22 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Kanungo: Wrote more music during pandemic than I ever did in life

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Arjun Kanungo had no option but to create music all through last year, due to lockdown induced by the pandemic. In hindsight, the 30-year-old feels it was the "best thing" that happened to him.

"(The pandemic) weirdly enough made me more focused. I wrote more music in the pandemic than I have ever written in my life," he told IANS.

"There were no distractions, no live shows, no travel and basically there was no socialising, except of course the social media lives. I could only make music. That really connected me to the roots of why I started playing music in the first place, and how I started playing music at home. We came back to that part of our journey and that kind of grounded everyone," added Kanungo.

Another thing the pandemic did was that it "accelerated" the growth of non-film music, he notes. While he agrees that indie and non-film music are as big as film music now, he is "still confused" about non-film music becoming the "primary source of listening to music" for the Indian audience.

"I am not sure about the two categories (film and non-film music) competing against each other. I feel it will take a few years before non-film music starts generating the same kind of numbers as film music does. (That's why I think) they will co-exist. India is such a big market and there are so many people. It can definitely have two categories co existing," Kanungo said.

"Right now, (it's) a bit confusing for me, in the sense that where does non-film music go from here. At this stage it depends on the audience. Will today's youth pivot towards non-film music? I don't know yet. It's more likely that people might consume both," he added.

Having said that, Kanungo points out that musicians no longer need the film industry to sustain themselves.

"Not just musicians who do non-film music primarily, but also guys who are into indie music -- many of them have become stars now. Covid has helped musicians to move towards non-film music and in general the music scene has changed so much. You can (now) sustain yourself as a musician," he said.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Arjun Kanungo Singer music
Related news
News | 25 Mar 2021

Himani Kapoor shares 'fondest memory' with Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Indian singer Himani Kapoor release a new track “Thode Kam Ajnabi”, sung alongside Arijit Singh who also composed and produced, for the movie “Pagglait”. The song was written by Neelesh Misra, featuring Sanya Malhotra.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2021

See Hailey and Justin Bieber's vacation to Turks and Caicos

MUMBAI: A new season calls for a new getaway! Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber helped kick off spring with a picture-perfect getaway far away from Hollywood.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2021

LivDemy to offer music lessons for more genres with Salim Merchant as Chief Music Architect

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant joins LivDemy as Chief Music Architect to help grow the online music academy. This collaboration is aimed at helping budding musicians explore a versatile range of musical genres from trained veterans of the industry, creating high quality content for music education.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2021

Kourtney Kardashian has 'a great boyfriend' in Travis Barker

MUMBAI: Musician Travis Barker is reportedly making girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian very happy in their new relationship. The two, who have been friends for a long time, started dating earlier this year.

read more
News | 25 Mar 2021

Taylor Swift, mom donate $50,000 to Covid-affected family

MUMBAI: Singer Taylor Swift and her mother Andrea donated $50,000 to a family of five daughters who lost their father to Covid-19 in Memphis.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Brace yourself! Radio City launches the 12th Season of 'Radio City super singer'

MUMBAI: Radio City, India’s leading radio network announces the 12th season of India’s biggest siread more

News
Hungama Music brings Dolby Atmos to music streaming in India

MUMBAI: Hungama Music, one of the leading music streaming services in India, and Dolby Laboratoriread more

News
Brands & Entertainment will strive to keep audiences engaged and updated with new challenges: Tarsame Mittal founder, TM ventures

MUMBAI: Truly Musical announce Brands & Entertainment to provide a common ground, for the firead more

News
Brighton Music Conference announce 2021 dates as 22nd to 24th September

MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK's foremost electronic music and networking eventread more

News
Chingari India's most loved short video app fortifies regional reach, ties up with MorningStar Records

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video app, has announced that it has read more

top# 5 articles

1
Prashant Ingole and Ammul Goel on the launch of their new music label

Lyricist, composer, and director Prashant Ingole wants to keep no stones unturned. Prashant had been working on a lot of Indie singles during the...read more

2
AR Rahman's debut production '99 Songs' in cinemas on April 16

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman on Tuesday introduced Ehan Bhat, the lead actor of "99 Songs", a musical love story that marks the...read more

3
LivDemy to offer music lessons for more genres with Salim Merchant as Chief Music Architect

MUMBAI: Salim Merchant joins LivDemy as Chief Music Architect to help grow the online music academy. This collaboration is aimed at helping budding...read more

4
Himani Kapoor shares 'fondest memory' with Arijit Singh

MUMBAI: Indian singer Himani Kapoor release a new track “Thode Kam Ajnabi”, sung alongside Arijit Singh who also composed and produced, for the movie...read more

5
Vaibhav Sheth to release his first Independent Original Song Kaifiyat

MUMBAI: Vaibhav Sheth (a Dallas, Texas-based singer, RJ and a musician), after multiple collaborations with different artists including two songs on...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games