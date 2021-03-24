VYRL Originals launches their next song 'Bepanah Pyaar' by Payal Dev and Yassir Desai starring duo Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra

MUMBAI: VYRL Originals is excited to announce the launch of its much-awaited song today, titled ‘Bepanah Pyaar’ in the soulful voice of Payal Dev and Yasser Desai who have collaborated for the first time. The music video features television’s most adored couple Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra who have been reunited for this song post the successful appearance in popular TV Show Naagin 5.

This song has been composed by Payal Dev, Bepanah Pyaar is about unconditional love that one has for their partners, kids and parents which is beautifully highlighted by the timeless lyrics penned by the veteran lyricist Shabbir Ahmed. Fans are sure to love this collaboration between Payal and Yasser who have emoted beautifully in this song.

Directed by Arif Khan, the stunning video narrates a thrilling tale of love, treachery & action, with an array of emotionsthroughout the video wonderfully portrayed by Surbhi and Sharad with an amazing plot twist in the end. Much to the anticipation, fans are sure to fall in love with the onscreen chemistry shared by Surbhi and Sharad once again.

Commenting on the release of Bepanah Pyaar, the talented Singer and Composer, Payal Dev said “Bepanah Pyaar was composed and produced long time back but we were looking for the right platform for its release and undoubtedly VYRL’s differentiated approach to artists and non-film music made me want to release another song them. Yaseer has a great voice and he’s done a wonderful job on this song. Having talented actors Surbhi & Sharad in the video just added a whole new depth to the song and I hope everyone enjoys the track as much as we did in creating it.”

Talking about their latest release, Yaseer Desai stated,"Bepanah Pyaar is a very special song to me, and I am grateful to have gotten a chance to sing alongside Payal Dev. It a beautiful love song and the video has turned out to be fabulous. It was great experience recording and shooting with the team on this track. I am glad to have worked with VYRL Originals and I'm very excited and looking forward to everyone’s response on the song.”

Talking about his comeback music video, Actor Sharad Malhotra stated, “It was an exciting experience shooting for Bepanah Pyaar along with Surbhi. I remember, while we were doing 'Naagin 5', fans loved our chemistry. This time, too, since we released the first look of our song, they have showered us with so much love and support. This is my first music video after a really long time, and I am glad to be back with Bepanah Pyaar which is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Yaseer Desai. It was a refreshing experience with team VYRL, and I am positive that the song will be much loved by everyone.”

Excited about her music video debut, Actress Surbhi Chandna commented, “Excited about her music video debut, Actress Surbhi Chandna commented, “Sharad and I have received tremendous love and affection during our television show. They loved our on-screen chemistry. It really feels amazingly special to get back together and share screen space once again. I am really thankful to VYRL Originals who made this happen. Personally, this being my very first music video, I was super excited about this opportunity and enjoyed every moment of shooting for it. With a stellar lineup of such amazing talents and singers on board, Payal Dev and Yasser Desai, it’s truly a brilliant body of work.”

Sharing his thoughts on 'Bepanah Pyaar', Vinit Thakkar, Chief Operating Officer, Universal Music India & South Asia, said, “VYRL Originals is home to some of the finest creative talent in India. Bepanah Pyaar is one such example of coming together of an amazing team; Payal Dev, Aditya Dev and Yasser Desai. This combination is a recipe for a commercial blockbuster song. With every new release, at VYRL Originals, we push the envelope when it comes to story-telling in the audio-visual space. The music video stars the extremely popular Surbhi and Sharad who are sure to enthral the audience with their power-packed performances. The video is directed by one of my favourite directors, Arif Khan."

VYRL ORIGINALS – AN EMI RECORDS INDIA PROPERTY:

VYRL Originals is Universal Music India’s platform dedicated to promoting and building the category and culture of non-film music in India. VYRL Originals is India’s first artist-focused platform and has been instrumental in introducing and developing some of the finest talent in the country. The artist-first and integrated approach with some of the finest marketing innovations across different releases has been the driving force of making VYRL Originals the most desirable music label for the artist community.