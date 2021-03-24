Vivek Mishraa and Kanchan Meena reunite for the third time with track "Thodi si jo pi li hai"

MUMBAI: Kanchan Meena and Vivek Mishraa reunite to create the magic once again in 2021 with ‘Thodi Si Jo Pi Li Hai’ The year has just begun and already we have a desi party banger by singer, songwriter Vivek Mishraa and singer Kanchan Meena. This is not for the first time that the two will be seen together, the duo previously released the popular track ‘Sajna Ve Sajna’ that has already crossed 1 million views on YouTube and 2 million+ on Facebook.

Directed by XXX, the music video is shot on a sandy beach amidst the party mode of Goa featuring the singing duo having fun as they croon to a pumped up, desi track combined with a catchy beat. With visuals that perfectly encapsulate the dance vibes with a sunset mood, ‘Thodi Si Jo Pi Li Hai’ is a song that makes any listener groove to it.

The track brings out the best of Vivek Mishraa and Kanchan Meena as they highlight a feeling, we have all had, a moment when we want to share how we feel inside to the one we love, and undoubtedly, at a moment when we have a bit of courage to guide us to bear our heart to another. The two singers had first collaborated on the song ‘Bappa Moreya’ that received accolades worldwide that released on the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Talking about the track, Vivek Mishraa shares,” I am really happy to be working with Kanchan Meenaji again for this song. We had such a great time working on it and excited about how the music video came out too. The song is a special dance floor number with lyrics that really resonate with the youth. Hope everyone enjoys it just as much as we did, creating it.”

Kanchan Meena added saying, “Thodi si jo pi li hai from the start has an awesome rhythm with a Bollywood style to it. I am very excited for the song to come out, the reaction to ‘sajna ve sajna’ and ‘Speaker Baajan De’which crossed over 2 million views, was amazing and we're happy our music is getting such a great response. It’s always fun to work with Vivek again. Our association goes back in time. The song brings out the best in each other.”

From performing with Badshaah, Atif Aslam, Kanika Kapoor, Neha Kakkar and more, Vivek Mishraa has been growing in the music industry since 2016 with his first single ‘Soneya’. A mother of three residing in Delhi, Kanchan Meena’s love for music began at a very young age that has pushed her to pursue music while she completes her PHD in Law.

A feeling that we can all related to, Thodi Si Jo Pi Li Hai is a party song that will make you immediately make you jump up and dance to anywhere.