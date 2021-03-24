Symphonic death metal pioneers GENUS ORDINIS DEI premiere "Dream" music video

MUMBAI: Symphonic death metal pioneers Genus Ordinis Dei have just released the seventh music video entitled "Dream" from their critically acclaimed & highly praised concept album entitled Glare Of Deliverance. In this episode, the story of Eleanor continues… Sleep brings new hope for Eleanor. In her dreams, a dancing shadow shows her the way... baptized by The Fallen, she recovers the Heart of Stone and is reborn! Watch the new "Dream" music video / Episode 7 from Glare Of Deliverance at this location or watch the first seven episodes RIGHT NOW via the official series playlist located here and stay tuned for the remaining three episodes throughout the first half of 2021…

"In this episode, a new mysterious character named The Fallen is revealed" says vocalist & guitarist Nick Key. "He takes the form as a spirit of the forest, like an Ent, or the Celtic Cernunnos. In our lore he is Lucifer, the fallen angel, or one of his manifestations. He appears in Eleanor's dream and guides her through the forest, passing through the places where it all began. He returns the Heart of Stone to her, baptizes her, and transforms her into one of his servants. I played this character The Fallen, and I loved it. There are a couple of scenes where I am basically naked in the cold mountain water and it was COLD! But the final scene of the baptism is my favorite of the whole series, it literally took my breath away. Emilia (played the role of Eleanor) had to be submerged completely in this ice-cold mountain creek, but she was fearless and the scene came out amazing!"

Glare of Deliverance was produced by guitarist Tommaso Monticelli (Jumpscare, Eternal Delyria, Geschlecht) at Sonitus Studio, and it is the band's third full-length album. The album was recently released on December 4, 2020 and has received dozens of rave reviews from all over the world. Metal Radio gives it 90/100 calling it "one of the best albums of 2020" while A&P Reacts says "this album is absolutely flawless and perfect". The praise goes on and on from dozens of highly respected media outlets. For just a sample of highlights, see here.

Glare Of Deliverance is the band's most ambitious achievement yet. The scope and vision of the project had grown monumentally huge in comparison to their initial plans for the album. Aside from recording & producing a ten-song concept album, the band had to pull together a full production team for the ten-episode video series which consisted of concept artist Tom Roberts (Ghost), costume designers, animal trainers, prop construction, a cast of actors & actresses, visual effects supervisors, special effects wizards, stuntmen, catering services, and even a full orchestral choir!

Genus Ordinis Dei discography

Glare Of Deliverance (LP) - 2020

Nemesis - feat. Melissa VanFleet (single) - 2018

Hail and Kill (single) - 2018

Great Olden Dynasty (LP) – 2017

EP 2016 (EP) – 2016

The Middle (LP) – 2015

Genus Ordinis Dei lineup

Nick K (vox & guitars), Tommy (guitars & orchestra), Steven F. Olda (bass), Richard Meiz (drums)