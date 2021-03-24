For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  24 Mar 2021 18:20 |  By RnMTeam

Symphonic death metal pioneers GENUS ORDINIS DEI premiere "Dream" music video

MUMBAI: Symphonic death metal pioneers Genus Ordinis Dei have just released the seventh music video entitled "Dream" from their critically acclaimed & highly praised concept album entitled Glare Of Deliverance. In this episode, the story of Eleanor continues… Sleep brings new hope for Eleanor. In her dreams, a dancing shadow shows her the way... baptized by The Fallen, she recovers the Heart of Stone and is reborn! Watch the new "Dream" music video / Episode 7 from Glare Of Deliverance at this location or watch the first seven episodes RIGHT NOW via the official series playlist located here and stay tuned for the remaining three episodes throughout the first half of 2021…

"In this episode, a new mysterious character named The Fallen is revealed" says vocalist & guitarist Nick Key. "He takes the form as a spirit of the forest, like an Ent, or the Celtic Cernunnos. In our lore he is Lucifer, the fallen angel, or one of his manifestations. He appears in Eleanor's dream and guides her through the forest, passing through the places where it all began. He returns the Heart of Stone to her, baptizes her, and transforms her into one of his servants. I played this character The Fallen, and I loved it. There are a couple of scenes where I am basically naked in the cold mountain water and it was COLD! But the final scene of the baptism is my favorite of the whole series, it literally took my breath away. Emilia (played the role of Eleanor) had to be submerged completely in this ice-cold mountain creek, but she was fearless and the scene came out amazing!"

Glare of Deliverance was produced by guitarist Tommaso Monticelli (Jumpscare, Eternal Delyria, Geschlecht) at Sonitus Studio, and it is the band's third full-length album. The album was recently released on December 4, 2020 and has received dozens of rave reviews from all over the world. Metal Radio gives it 90/100 calling it "one of the best albums of 2020" while A&P Reacts says "this album is absolutely flawless and perfect". The praise goes on and on from dozens of highly respected media outlets. For just a sample of highlights, see here.

Glare Of Deliverance is the band's most ambitious achievement yet. The scope and vision of the project had grown monumentally huge in comparison to their initial plans for the album. Aside from recording & producing a ten-song concept album, the band had to pull together a full production team for the ten-episode video series which consisted of concept artist Tom Roberts (Ghost), costume designers, animal trainers, prop construction, a cast of actors & actresses, visual effects supervisors, special effects wizards, stuntmen, catering services, and even a full orchestral choir!

For more information on Genus Ordinis Dei, please visit them on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Eclipse Records, and follow them on Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora, Amazon Music, or Deezer.

Genus Ordinis Dei discography

Glare Of Deliverance (LP) - 2020

Nemesis - feat. Melissa VanFleet (single) - 2018

Hail and Kill (single) - 2018

Great Olden Dynasty (LP) – 2017

EP 2016 (EP) – 2016

The Middle (LP) – 2015

Genus Ordinis Dei lineup

Nick K (vox & guitars), Tommy (guitars & orchestra), Steven F. Olda (bass), Richard Meiz (drums)

Tags
Symphonic death metal pioneers GENUS ORDINIS DEI premiere dream music Glare Of Deliverance metal
Related news
News | 24 Mar 2021

Up-and-coming Duo davvn Reveal new single 'mixed signals'

MUMBAI: Genre-bending duo davvn are back with their first single of 2021, ‘mixed signals.’ An anthem for all the lovers struggling in the digital age, ‘mixed signals' is a soaring blend of pop and electronic music with indie rock elements sprinkled throughout.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2021

Grammy-nominated duo SIDEPIECE debut new single "Temptation"

MUMBAI: Grammy-nominated duo SIDEPIECE reveal their latest house masterpiece “Temptation,” a co-release on Diplo’s house music label Higher Ground and Parlophone’s FFRR Records.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2021

Alexx O'Nell's Heartfelt 'Twenty Days' promises to strike an emotional chord!

MUMBAI: Actor - Musician Alexx O’Nell seems to be going through quite the purple patch lately.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2021

‘Can you imagine’ Katy Perry and Taylor Swift collaborating?

MUMBAI: If you ask us, there's a new dark horse candidate for Record of the Year at the 2022 Grammys. In other words, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift should start preparing their acceptance speeches now.

read more
News | 24 Mar 2021

My Ex Ate My Guitar is set to make you sway to some all-time classics!

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove as My Ex Ate My Guitar takes you down memory lane and makes you groove to the tunes of classic hits this Friday at Hard Rock Cafe Whitefield! Be prepared to put on your best outfits and sway to some of your favorite tunes.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Brands & Entertainment will strive to keep audiences engaged and updated with new challenges: Tarsame Mittal founder, TM ventures

MUMBAI: Truly Musical announce Brands & Entertainment to provide a common ground, for the firead more

News
Brighton Music Conference announce 2021 dates as 22nd to 24th September

MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK's foremost electronic music and networking eventread more

News
Chingari India's most loved short video app fortifies regional reach, ties up with MorningStar Records

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video app, has announced that it has read more

News
Digital Radio Mondiale -DRM India Trial proves to be the ideal digital radio standard also in the FM band

MUMBAI: The international, not-for-profit DRM Consortium has just concluded the demonstration anread more

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhuvan Bam: I started out by singing at restaurants with the belief that music is something I would be pursuing in future

Consistent record-breaker Bhuvan Bam had topped iTunes charts with his latest single Heer Ranjha. The seventh single made it to #1 across charts on...read more

2
My Ex Ate My Guitar is set to make you sway to some all-time classics!

MUMBAI: Get ready to groove as My Ex Ate My Guitar takes you down memory lane and makes you groove to the tunes of classic hits this Friday at Hard...read more

3
Don Diablo's 80s inspired pop duo Camp Kubrick drop sophomore single 'Falling For You'

MUMBAI: Don Diablo and Denzel Chain are back with their sophomore single as 80s-inspired pop duo Camp Kubrick ‘Falling for You’ – out now on HEXAGON...read more

4
Cosmic Gate returns with new single 'Blame' featuring Diana Miro // 'MOSAIIK' album announced for Summer 2021

MUMBAI: ‘MOSAIIK’ album announced for Summer 2021Premiered during their Miami Open Skies livestream last weekend, GRAMMY-nominated electronic music...read more

5
TwentySeven Music Publishing signs records Nashville artist Jennifer Smestad

MUMBAI: TwentySeven Music Publishing (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing), led by music executive Barry Weiss and songwriter/producer Jenna...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games