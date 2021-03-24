Don Diablo's 80s inspired pop duo Camp Kubrick drop sophomore single 'Falling For You'

MUMBAI: Don Diablo and Denzel Chain are back with their sophomore single as 80s-inspired pop duo Camp Kubrick ‘Falling for You’ – out now on HEXAGON.
The second release to come from the pair, ‘Falling For You’ will serve up pure nostalgia no matter your age. Another perfect pop production, Don and Denzel combine glittery synths, old-school drums and emotive vocals to take fans on a sonic voyage all the way back to the era it’s inspired by.
Don Diablo: "Camp Kubrick is the band I always wanted to start when I was a kid. Feeling incredibly blessed to work with the talented Denzel as well as a group of amazing guest musicians to bring this project to life in the most organic way. After the release of our first single "Johnny's Online" we wanted to take our time to write as much new music as possible, so we can build things properly and without pressure. We put a lot of love into 'Falling For You' and are beyond excited to finally share our second single which showcases another side of our CK sound, once again combining fresh vibes with nostalgia."
Just one of numerous side projects for the Don of future house, Camp Kubrick was born from their mutual love for the carefree, feel-good pop from the past. Inspired by some of the greats of the period across the music and film realms– their name is a nod to legendary filmmaker Stanley Kubrick – Camp Kubrick are set on bringing the fun, feel-good vibes of the past back to the future.
MUMBAI: Truly Musical announce Brands & Entertainment to provide a common ground, for the firead more
MUMBAI: Brighton Music Conference (BMC), the UK's foremost electronic music and networking eventread more
MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video app, has announced that it has read more
MUMBAI: The international, not-for-profit DRM Consortium has just concluded the demonstration anread more
MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more
MUMBAI: ‘MOSAIIK’ album announced for Summer 2021Premiered during their Miami Open Skies livestream last weekend, GRAMMY-nominated electronic music...read more
MUMBAI: TwentySeven Music Publishing (in partnership with Sony Music Publishing), led by music executive Barry Weiss and songwriter/producer Jenna...read more
MUMBAI: Kanchan Meena and Vivek Mishraa reunite to create the magic once again in 2021 with ‘Thodi Si Jo Pi Li Hai’ The year has just begun and...read more
MUMBAI: Today, legendary producer and DJ KSHMR reveals his highly anticipated debut album Harmonica Andromeda via Dharma Worldwide & Spinnin’...read more
MUMBAI: VYRL Originals is excited to announce the launch of its much-awaited song today, titled ‘Bepanah Pyaar’ in the soulful voice of Payal Dev and...read more