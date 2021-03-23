Demi Lovato drops the title of her collab with Ariana Grande

MUMBAI: Demi Lovato shared the title of her collaboration with Ariana Grande in her Paper cover story Tuesday midnight, March 23.
"Met Him Last Night," which will be featured on Lovato's upcoming seventh studio album Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over on April 2, "highlights two of the most powerful voices in pop," according to Paper.
Lovato also confirmed she and Saweetie will tag-team a female empowerment anthem titled "My GFs Are My BFs," which Saweetie shared on her social media amid confirming her breakup with Quavo.
Another song, "The Kind of Lover I Am," directly nods to Lovato's queer identity that she subtly hinted at in her 2015 hit "Cool for the Summer," with lyrics about how it "doesn't matter if you're a woman or a man."
The pop star also confirmed another featured artist will be on her forthcoming LP: Noah Cyrus. She posted an audio snippet of their collab on her socials over the weekend.
Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over serves as the companion project to her YouTube Originals docuseries Dancing With the Devil, which arrives on Tuesday. It previously premiered at SXSW on March 16.
