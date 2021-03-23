For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Mar 2021 16:17

Animai's latest single 'ISLAND' receives a dark rework from LX ONE

MUMBAI: Animai has taken her deepest emotional dive yet with new single 'ISLAND', now featuring a dark remix from LX ONE.

She says “I think the remix goes even deeper into the unknown depths of the sea...you know where those jellyfish that light up live, haha! It also has an element of Massive Attack about it which I love.”

Created by slicing up and layering her voice to make a vocal pad with an off beat harp pattern, there is a sense of uncertainty that only makes the calm even more compelling when it arrives.

Animai is a self-producing singer-songwriter emerging from the London underground scene, with notable collaborations such as Flowdan, Truth, Vaun and Wayfarer, establishing her as a formidable and unique talent. Animai’s background in Jazz, love for sound system culture and film scores inspires her deep, emotive composition and production style.

Over the last decade, 'ISLAND' remixer LX ONE has become a regular feature on the international club and festival circuit. His rise to prominence witnessed a constant presence at events for the scene’s most legendary labels: such as Ram Records, Hospitality, Shogun Audio, Metalheadz, Renegade Hardware & Exit Records. As his reputation grew, LX ONE soon became the touring MC of choice for a glittering list of headline acts including Calyx & Teebee, Icicle, Fabio, Alix Perez and Breakage. Performances with these artists culminated in him becoming an established host at the world’s biggest festivals: including Outlook Festival (Croatia), Tomorrowland (Belgium), SW4 (UK), Dour Festival (Holland), Lowlands Festival (Belgium), Boomtown (UK) and Let It Roll (Czech Republic). As his sound and reputation have continued to rise unabated, both as a headline MC and rising producer, LX ONE is sitting at the forefront of bass music.

