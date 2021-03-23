After the success of 'Peg Daariya', Adhyayan Suman to sing his own songs in 'Aashram 2'!

MUMBAI: The limelight followed the multi-faceted Adhyayan Suman, who won rave reviews for his portrayal of the rockstar Tinka Singh, in MXPlayer's Aashram.
The actor-singer also recently released a single 'Peg Daariya' that's fast becoming the friendship anthem of the year. Apart from producing and lending his vocals for the up-tempo track, Suman also featured in it.
Such has been the response to the song that the makers of 'Aashram' have now decided to open the second season of the blockbuster show, with a Tinka Singh concert.
If that wasn't all, Adhyayan Suman will be singing his own songs in 'Aashram 2', with an addition of several concert scenes this season as a special treat to fans.
Confirming the news Adhyayan Suman says, "Peg Daariya was really well received and I'm overwhelmed with the response. While it's too soon to divulge details, my character Tinka Singh will be doing a lot of concerts and I will be singing my own songs in Aashram 2."
