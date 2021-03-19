For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Mar 2021 15:58 |  By RnMTeam

Zayn Malik opens up about raising baby Khai with 'wicked mom' Gigi Hadid

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik is getting uncharacteristically candid about life with Gigi Hadid and baby daughter Khai.

The 28-year-old singer spoke to iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning on Wednesday, March 17 to reveal what life has been like for himself and the 25-year-old model since welcoming their first child in September 2020.

"Honestly, it's amazing," he shared about fatherhood. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."

When asked to describe what Gigi is like as a mom, he replied, "She's good. She's a wicked mom. Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."

Zayn was quite honest about the fact that he didn't "expect to be quite so into" becoming a dad. He explained that before the baby was born, he "was always into myself" and had mostly focused on his music career.

"I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me," the former One Direction standout shared. "The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that's the most surprising thing."

As for the types of lullabies the "Pillowtalk" performer sings to his bundle of joy, Zayn revealed that he doesn't tend to croon existing songs. "It's mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing," the proud papa gushed. "I just like singing to her."

The notoriously private couple has been raising their daughter in rural Pennsylvania, and while he loves the "chill" pace, they haven't discussed putting down permanent roots in the state just yet.

"I haven't really thought about settling down per se yet," he explained. "We're both quite young, even though we've had a kid and stuff. We're still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise, but maybe then in the far future, yeah, when we eventually pick a place to settle down, it will probably be something kind of similar to this, for sure, where it's a relaxed environment and we can just chill out."

Tags
Zayn Malik music Singer Gigi Hadid Khai
Related news
News | 19 Mar 2021

CarryMinati makes his maiden innings in the music score of a Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn's big bull

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 individual digital content creator CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will be making his idiosyncratic musical debut in Bollywood, marking a first for the Indian digital community genre.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Priyanka Chopra reveals her decision to release memoir that comes from a place of "security": Interview with Oprah Winfrey

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in her conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, opened up about writing a memoir at the age of 38. The episode featuring Priyanka is yet to be released but in a promo shared on YouTube offers a snippet of the interview.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Prabh Deep announced as Apple Music up next artist in India

MUMBAI: Apple Music's Up Next artist initiative geared towards identifying and showcasing rising talent through a monthly, multi-faceted global editorial and marketing campaign across the platform is expanding to include an international local focus spotlighting new artists in select regions arou

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Hailey Bieber shares rare insight of her marriage with Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber go way back.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Legendary music director Jatin Pandit ventures into independent music with his first single - Dhadakte Rehna

MUMBAI: Jatin Pandit’s first non-film Single - Dhadakte Rehna, the moment fans have been waiting for is finally here!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Lowlands Festival confirm first 54 Acts with The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, Arlo Parks, Amelie Lens, Balthazar, Denzel Curry, YUNGBLUD and more

MUMBAI: The developments around corona follow each other at lightning speed. Although we are still dealing with severe measures at the moment,...read more

2
Kohra & Framewerk Reimagine Bedrock's 2003 single "Forge"

MUMBAI: 18 years after John Digweed and Nick Muir rocked clubs with their first foray into breakbeat, Bedrock’s 2003 single “Forge” receives a four-...read more

3
CarryMinati makes his maiden innings in the music score of a Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn's big bull

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 individual digital content creator CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will be making his idiosyncratic musical debut in Bollywood, marking...read more

4
Renowned Carnatic Violinist, Composer, and Guru Smt. Vasantha Kannan releases a unique Thillana with daughter and disciple Calcutta K. Srividya and son Mohan Kannan

MUMBAI: Renowned and leading Carnatic Classical violinist, composer, and Guru, Smt VasanthaKannan releases a Thillana with daughter and disciple...read more

5
Legendary music director Jatin Pandit ventures into independent music with his first single - Dhadakte Rehna

MUMBAI: Jatin Pandit’s first non-film Single - Dhadakte Rehna, the moment fans have been waiting for is finally here!read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games