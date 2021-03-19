Zayn Malik opens up about raising baby Khai with 'wicked mom' Gigi Hadid

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik is getting uncharacteristically candid about life with Gigi Hadid and baby daughter Khai.

The 28-year-old singer spoke to iHeartRadio's Valentine in the Morning on Wednesday, March 17 to reveal what life has been like for himself and the 25-year-old model since welcoming their first child in September 2020.

"Honestly, it's amazing," he shared about fatherhood. "A lot of people that I was speaking to, obviously, before she was born and stuff were like, 'It's a big adjustment, and it's going to be a massive change and stuff.' But honestly, she's an amazing baby. It's been really easy for me and Gig to kind of just ease into it. She kind of made it easy for us, she sleeps really well, she loves her milk. It's just feeding and changing diapers at the moment. It's wicked. I'm enjoying it, for sure."

When asked to describe what Gigi is like as a mom, he replied, "She's good. She's a wicked mom. Obviously, she's really a big help with everything, and she's doing well."

Zayn was quite honest about the fact that he didn't "expect to be quite so into" becoming a dad. He explained that before the baby was born, he "was always into myself" and had mostly focused on his music career.

"I had time for my relationship and stuff too, but it was still solely about me," the former One Direction standout shared. "The fact that [Khai] has been so easy to kind of just adjust to has been surprising to me because I just love spending my days with her, hanging out with her, just doing really relaxing chill stuff. Just watching kid shows on TV, on Netflix, learning nursery rhymes, just rolling around with her and just singing to her. It's a really different pace of life, but it's been really easy to adjust to it, for sure. I think that's the most surprising thing."

As for the types of lullabies the "Pillowtalk" performer sings to his bundle of joy, Zayn revealed that he doesn't tend to croon existing songs. "It's mainly melodies, and sometimes she kind of makes sounds back to me, which is amazing," the proud papa gushed. "I just like singing to her."

The notoriously private couple has been raising their daughter in rural Pennsylvania, and while he loves the "chill" pace, they haven't discussed putting down permanent roots in the state just yet.

"I haven't really thought about settling down per se yet," he explained. "We're both quite young, even though we've had a kid and stuff. We're still thinking about work and things we want to do career-wise, but maybe then in the far future, yeah, when we eventually pick a place to settle down, it will probably be something kind of similar to this, for sure, where it's a relaxed environment and we can just chill out."