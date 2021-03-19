For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Mar 2021

Rizzle - one of India's leading short video content app, is all set to announce the premiere of 'Rap ka Mahayudh' digital war of the Rappers!

MUMBAI: With the pandemic and the world crisis, on-ground events have now taken a backseat, digital events are grabbing the limelight. As the year begins, Rizzle gives an opportunity to all the rappers across the country to showcase their talent and become a winner.

'Rap ka Mahayudh' shall be judged by Rapper Big Deal and Lil AM of Team United. While Rapper Big Deal who has been known for Shahrukh flow, I'm a Chinkey, Binod Star, etc. Lil AM has associated with many rappers and released tracks like Raaz, Hard Ladke, Scene Killers, Bereham, etc. Both the Rapper Judges shall be looking at all the video entries that come-in and will shortlist rappers on a weekly basis.

Vidya Narayanan, the Co-founder and CEO of Rizzle said, "We are excited to launch Rap ka Mahayudh that aims at bringing the rapper community together- giving them a stage and the audience they deserve. As India's leading short video platform, we pride ourselves in being creator-first and this initiative fuels our mission's rocketship."

Speaking about their overall association with Rizzle and 'Rap ka Mahayudh,' Rapper Big Deal shares, "I am really excited to associate with Rizzle for Rap ka Mahayudh. I am lookingforward to seeing a lot of talent being promoted. And I would also love to connect with so many rappers on one platform."

Sharing his excitement, Lil AM shares "This is a great platform for all rappers across the country. I'm not only looking forward to meeting a lot of new rappers but also the great performances they put up!"

'Rap ka Mahayudh' is sure to give an opportunity and a stage to thousands of aspiring rappers to follow their passion and fulfil their dreams.

