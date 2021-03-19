For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Mar 2021 15:38 |  By RnMTeam

Renowned Carnatic Violinist, Composer, and Guru Smt. Vasantha Kannan releases a unique Thillana with daughter and disciple Calcutta K. Srividya and son Mohan Kannan

MUMBAI: Renowned and leading Carnatic Classical violinist, composer, and Guru, Smt VasanthaKannan releases a Thillana with daughter and disciple Calcutta K. Srividya and son Mohan Kannan. The composition, performed by the trio with Smt VasanthaKannan and Calcutta K Srividya both on vocals as well as violin, and Mohan Kannan providing support through guitar and backing vocals, has brought out a unique experience for the audience.

This is the first ever known classical composition in the rare raagam, Kadyutha Ganthi.

Thillana is a rhythmic piece in Carnatic music that is generally performed at the end of a concert and also widely used in classical Indian dance performances. The presence of Jatis (or bols) for the most part of the Thillana clearly distinguishes it from other composition formats. Jatis and swarams constitute the pallavi, anupallavi, and the latter part of the charanam, while lyrics form the initial part of the charanam.

Smt Vasantha Kannan’s Thillana (Kadyutha Ganthi Raagam, Adi Thaalam), while following the traditional format, is presented with a progressive approach of blending guitar and harmonies, a concept more common in western or popular music.

Speaking about the overall Thillana, Smt. Vasantha Kannan shares, “The idea of this Thillana came to me as I was exploring the rare melodious ragam Kadyutha Ganthi which fascinated me. Since there are no known compositions in this ragam, I have brought in the basic structure of the ragamthrough the arohanam and avarohanam as part of the lyrics of the Thillana itself. I'm very happy with the way the composition has turned out and I am doubly happy about having my children with me on the Thillana.”

Speaking about the association with her mother and brother, Calcutta K. Srividya shares, “It was a fantastic, enjoyable experience doing this with my mother and brother! We saw Amma compose the whole thillana in just 2 days.. and the fun started when the three of us had innumerable conversations to come up with this format and to record and shoot the whole thing at home in the current scenario!”

Sharing his views, singer and composer Mohan Kannan says,“This is one of the most gratifying experiences of my life, to be working with my mother and sister on a song that is purely classical and can still appeal to listeners from all over the world. It was challenging and exciting at the same time to try and introduce guitars and harmonies into the Thillana without compromising the purity of the composition or the Raagam.”

Tags
Carnatic Violinist composer Guru Smt. Vasantha Kannan Thillana K. Srividya Mohan Kannan
Related news
News | 13 Mar 2021

Arijit Singh turns composer with 'Pagglait'

MUMBAI: Playback star Arijit Singh is set to take on a new role, as music composer in the upcoming film Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2021

'Kaala chashma' composers Prem Hardeep out with new song 'Belafz baatein'

MUMBAI: New-age composer duo Prem Hardeep have made a mark with numbers such as Chandni raatein, Mohabbatein lootaunga, Tera mera pyaar, Kala chashma and Gallan kardi. They are now out with their latest composition, Belafz Baatein.

read more
News | 08 Mar 2021

Telugu composer MM Srilekha: 'Male ego comes in your way'

MUMBAI: MM Srilekha is the only female music composer of note in the Telugu film industry right now, having scored hit songs in films such as "Dharma Chakram", "Moodu Mukkalaata" and "Preminchu".

read more
News | 04 Mar 2021

Leading female musicians come together to talk about the underrepresentation of women artists in Indian music industry

MUMBAI: With International Women’s day round the corner, The Indian performing Right Society Limited (IPRS) teamed up with Dolby Laboratories and Hungama Artist Aloudto launch the campaign #HERmusic.

read more
News | 01 Mar 2021

Award-Winning Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2'

MUMBAI: Award-Winning playback Singer and Composer Nakul Abhyankar's latest song 'Ninadene Januma' from the Kannada film 'Love Mocktail 2' is a sequel to the huge hit 'Love Mocktail' released last year. The lyrics are penned by Raghavendra Kamath.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Legendary music director Jatin Pandit ventures into independent music with his first single - Dhadakte Rehna

MUMBAI: Jatin Pandit’s first non-film Single - Dhadakte Rehna, the moment fans have been waiting for is finally here!read more

2
Priyanka Chopra reveals her decision to release memoir that comes from a place of "security": Interview with Oprah Winfrey

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in her conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, opened up about writing a memoir at the age of 38. The...read more

3
Nikhita Gandhi joins Bengal Tigers on IPML

MUMBAI: There’s been a lot of buzz around the Indian Pro Music League (IPML), a musical show that’s believed to be one of its kind. The competition...read more

4
Kohra & Framewerk Reimagine Bedrock's 2003 single "Forge"

MUMBAI: 18 years after John Digweed and Nick Muir rocked clubs with their first foray into breakbeat, Bedrock’s 2003 single “Forge” receives a four-...read more

5
Justin Bieber's new album 'Justice' is out!

MUMBAI: Justice has arrived, and no, we’re not referring to the French electronica band who sent Justin Bieber a cease-and-desist over the cross logo...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games