News |  19 Mar 2021 16:41 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra reveals her decision to release memoir that comes from a place of "security": Interview with Oprah Winfrey

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in her conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, opened up about writing a memoir at the age of 38. The episode featuring Priyanka is yet to be released but in a promo shared on YouTube offers a snippet of the interview. Asked by Oprah if the pandemic-induced lockdown helped her finally sit down and write a memoir, Priyanka said: "I had committed to writing the book in 2018 and between all those flights and little time that I would get in all those hotel rooms that I lived, I could just never write. But I had this time because of COVID and that helped me really delve deep." Priyanka Chopra's recently released memoir, titled Unfinished, is already a New York Times' bestseller.

Talking to Oprah, Priyanka revealed that her decision to release her memoir comes from a place of "security": "Honestly, I also feel like I, as a woman, I'm in a little bit more of a secure place, where I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and like not worry about that used to scare me before as much."

"I have a little bit more confidence in myself. What I bring to the table professionally, personally... so that really helped me address my life. And I always wanted to write a book and I thought the easiest way to do it is to write about my life. It wasn't," she added before bursting out laughing.

Priyanka Chopra's episode of Super Soul with Oprah Winfrey will premiere on March 20 exclusively on Discovery+.

