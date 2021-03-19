For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Mar 2021 16:37 |  By RnMTeam

Prabh Deep announced as Apple Music up next artist in India

MUMBAI: Apple Music's Up Next artist initiative geared towards identifying and showcasing rising talent through a monthly, multi-faceted global editorial and marketing campaign across the platform is expanding to include an international local focus spotlighting new artists in select regions around the world. Apple Music today announced Prabh Deep as the latest artist to be featured in India's local Up Next program.

Delhi-based Punjabi hip-hop artist shot into prominence with his 2017 debut, Class-Sikh. Since then, Prabh Deep has grown into a genre-defying artist who embraces genres as wide apart as jazz, alternative hip-hop, jungle and breakbeat. Prabh Deep’s debut album, Class-Sikh, was launched under Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight programme in October 2017 as an exclusive to Apple Music and iTunes for two weeks. His music is featured across multiple key playlists like Today’s Hits, New Music Daily, The New India, Indian Independent Hits, Rap Life.

As the newest Up Next artist to be spotlighted in India, Prabh Deep will be featured across Apple Music’s India Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Giveon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks and Tate McRae.

Tags
Prabh Deep music Songs Jax Jones
Related news
News | 19 Mar 2021

CarryMinati makes his maiden innings in the music score of a Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn's big bull

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 individual digital content creator CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will be making his idiosyncratic musical debut in Bollywood, marking a first for the Indian digital community genre.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Priyanka Chopra reveals her decision to release memoir that comes from a place of "security": Interview with Oprah Winfrey

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in her conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, opened up about writing a memoir at the age of 38. The episode featuring Priyanka is yet to be released but in a promo shared on YouTube offers a snippet of the interview.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Hailey Bieber shares rare insight of her marriage with Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber go way back.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Zayn Malik opens up about raising baby Khai with 'wicked mom' Gigi Hadid

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik is getting uncharacteristically candid about life with Gigi Hadid and baby daughter Khai.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Legendary music director Jatin Pandit ventures into independent music with his first single - Dhadakte Rehna

MUMBAI: Jatin Pandit’s first non-film Single - Dhadakte Rehna, the moment fans have been waiting for is finally here!

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Lowlands Festival confirm first 54 Acts with The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, Arlo Parks, Amelie Lens, Balthazar, Denzel Curry, YUNGBLUD and more

MUMBAI: The developments around corona follow each other at lightning speed. Although we are still dealing with severe measures at the moment,...read more

2
Kohra & Framewerk Reimagine Bedrock's 2003 single "Forge"

MUMBAI: 18 years after John Digweed and Nick Muir rocked clubs with their first foray into breakbeat, Bedrock’s 2003 single “Forge” receives a four-...read more

3
Nikhita Gandhi joins Bengal Tigers on IPML

MUMBAI: There’s been a lot of buzz around the Indian Pro Music League (IPML), a musical show that’s believed to be one of its kind. The competition...read more

4
CarryMinati makes his maiden innings in the music score of a Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn's big bull

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 individual digital content creator CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will be making his idiosyncratic musical debut in Bollywood, marking...read more

5
Hailey Bieber shares rare insight of her marriage with Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber go way back. It was 2009 when the model and the singer first met in the lobby of the Today show. And in the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games