Prabh Deep announced as Apple Music up next artist in India

MUMBAI: Apple Music's Up Next artist initiative geared towards identifying and showcasing rising talent through a monthly, multi-faceted global editorial and marketing campaign across the platform is expanding to include an international local focus spotlighting new artists in select regions around the world. Apple Music today announced Prabh Deep as the latest artist to be featured in India's local Up Next program.

Delhi-based Punjabi hip-hop artist shot into prominence with his 2017 debut, Class-Sikh. Since then, Prabh Deep has grown into a genre-defying artist who embraces genres as wide apart as jazz, alternative hip-hop, jungle and breakbeat. Prabh Deep’s debut album, Class-Sikh, was launched under Apple Music’s New Artist Spotlight programme in October 2017 as an exclusive to Apple Music and iTunes for two weeks. His music is featured across multiple key playlists like Today’s Hits, New Music Daily, The New India, Indian Independent Hits, Rap Life.

As the newest Up Next artist to be spotlighted in India, Prabh Deep will be featured across Apple Music’s India Up Next playlist. The curated Up Next playlist features a dynamic class of new and emerging artists, thoughtfully hand-picked by Apple Music editors from around the world.The playlist is genre agnostic and represents a line-up of artists our global editors are passionate about and eager to expose to a larger audience.

The vast global Up Next roster of past talent includes Grammy-nominated and critically lauded talent like 6lack, Daniel Caesar, H.E.R., Greta Van Fleet, Khalid, Amy Shark, Billie Eilish, Sabrina Claudio, Sigrid, Mr Eazi, Stefflon Don, Bad Bunny, Juice WLRD, Bazzi, Jax Jones, NCT 127, Summer Walker, Tierra Whack, Dean Lewis, Pink Sweat$, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Burna Boy, Clairo, Lunay, Jessie Reyez, Orville Peck, Victoria Monét, Ingrid Andress, Conan Gray, Don Toliver, Rema, BENEE, Holly Humberstone, Natanael Cano, Giveon, beabadoobee, Arlo Parks and Tate McRae.