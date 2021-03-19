Nikhita Gandhi joins Bengal Tigers on IPML

MUMBAI: There’s been a lot of buzz around the Indian Pro Music League (IPML), a musical show that’s believed to be one of its kind. The competition features six teams, each representing a different part of India, and with top musicians of the country captaining and leading a streak of famous reality music stars and budding singers.

Interestingly, the Bengal Tigers team, which features ace singers like Shaan, Akriti Kakar, Rituraj Mohanty and Mismi Bose now has another talented member in the group. Talented playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has hits like Qaafirana and Burj Khalifa to her credit, has joined the Bengal Tigers team.

“Nikhita is really excited to be part of the show and is looking forward to performing on it. Music is her life and with this show, she wants to showcase her love for the art. She is happy to be part of such a strong team,” says a source.

Sharing her excitement, Nikhita says, “IPML has introduced all rounders in each team and that's me for the Bengal Tigers . Joining this show was a no-brainier because I am a Calcutta girl and I'm representing Bengal! Also, I love that we get to be on our toes and perform live on TV. I have not come from any reality show or television, so this is going to be a first and I am very excited. My captains and teammates are amazing. We brainstorm together and have a blast. I’m looking forward to shoot more episodes.”