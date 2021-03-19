For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Mar 2021 19:26 |  By RnMTeam

Nikhita Gandhi joins Bengal Tigers on IPML

MUMBAI: There’s been a lot of buzz around the Indian Pro Music League (IPML), a musical show that’s believed to be one of its kind. The competition features six teams, each representing a different part of India, and with top musicians of the country captaining and leading a streak of famous reality music stars and budding singers.

Interestingly, the Bengal Tigers team, which features ace singers like Shaan, Akriti Kakar, Rituraj Mohanty and Mismi Bose now has another talented member in the group. Talented playback singer Nikhita Gandhi, who has hits like Qaafirana and Burj Khalifa to her credit, has joined the Bengal Tigers team.

“Nikhita is really excited to be part of the show and is looking forward to performing on it. Music is her life and with this show, she wants to showcase her love for the art. She is happy to be part of such a strong team,” says a source.

Sharing her excitement, Nikhita says, “IPML has introduced all rounders in each team and that's me for the Bengal Tigers . Joining this show was a no-brainier because I am a Calcutta girl and I'm representing Bengal! Also, I love that we get to be on our toes and perform live on TV. I have not come from any reality show or television, so this is going to be a first and I am very excited. My captains and teammates are amazing. We brainstorm together and have a blast. I’m looking forward to shoot more episodes.”

Tags
Nikhita Gandhi Bengal Tigers IPML
Related news
News | 26 Feb 2021

Nikhita Gandhi releases female reprise of Shashwat Singh’s Mawaali Dil

MUMBAI: Titled Mawaali Dil, the original track featured a couple of lines by her and a cameo of her in the music video.

read more
News | 23 Feb 2021

Nikhita Gandhi collaborates with Pink Sweats for a remix version of his song, At My Worst

MUMBAI: Indian singer-composer Nikhita Gandhi had quite a year amidst a nationwide lockdown. She had two of the biggest songs of the year, Burj Khalifa from Laxmii and Guru Randhawa's Naach Meri Raani, to her credit.

read more
News | 30 Nov 2020

Nikhita Gandhi questions gender identity through 'Khud ko hi paake'

MUMBAI: Singer Nikhita Gandhi says her latest song, Khud ko hi paake, is all about the expression of acceptance of the self.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2020

Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi's 'Beech Raaste' at No. 3 on Fever FM

MUMBAI: Pop stars Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi who have collaborated with composer duo Salim-Sulaiman for a fun song "Beech Raaste" is trending at number three on Fever FMs 'India’s First Non-Film Music' countdown show.

read more
News | 08 Sep 2020

Nora Fatehi, Guru Randhawa team up for new song 'Nach meri rani'

MUMBAI: Dancing sensation Nora Fatehi has lately emerged as a darling of music videos. She is now all set to star in a new song voiced by Guru Randhawa and Nikhita Gandhi.Titled "Nach meri rani", the new track has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kohra & Framewerk Reimagine Bedrock's 2003 single "Forge"

MUMBAI: 18 years after John Digweed and Nick Muir rocked clubs with their first foray into breakbeat, Bedrock’s 2003 single “Forge” receives a four-...read more

2
Justin Bieber's new album 'Justice' is out!

MUMBAI: Justice has arrived, and no, we’re not referring to the French electronica band who sent Justin Bieber a cease-and-desist over the cross logo...read more

3
Hailey Bieber shares rare insight of her marriage with Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber go way back. It was 2009 when the model and the singer first met in the lobby of the Today show. And in the...read more

4
CarryMinati makes his maiden innings in the music score of a Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn's big bull

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 individual digital content creator CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will be making his idiosyncratic musical debut in Bollywood, marking...read more

5
Lowlands Festival confirm first 54 Acts with The Chemical Brothers, Liam Gallagher, Arlo Parks, Amelie Lens, Balthazar, Denzel Curry, YUNGBLUD and more

MUMBAI: The developments around corona follow each other at lightning speed. Although we are still dealing with severe measures at the moment,...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games