Legendary music director Jatin Pandit ventures into independent music with his first single - Dhadakte Rehna

MUMBAI: Jatin Pandit’s first non-film Single - Dhadakte Rehna, the moment fans have been waiting for is finally here!
Celebrated Music Director Jatin Pandit who is known for timeless chartbusters like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Fanaa, Hum Tum, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, amongst others, ventures into independent music with his first non-film single titled ‘Dhadakte Rehna’. This romantic ballad composed, sung and penned by Jatin Pandit, is guaranteed to win your hearts over with its lilting melody. The song characterizes a soothing, comforting sound and a mix that is perfectly tailored for romance. The exquisite music video directed by Harper Gahunia in the beautiful locales of Pacific coast California, featuring charming Raahul Jatin and Jessica Lopez, befits a love song of this stature.
Speaking about yet another soulful composition, Jatin Pandit adds, ‘It was so that I was waiting for some people to join me in my studio, I just picked my guitar and this hook line started flowing through me. I instantly recorded the tune and was completely enjoying this creation. My son Raahul Jatin heard the composition and loved it. The song started growing on us, that’s when Raahul suggested that I should record this and release it as an independent single. I'm glad that all aspects worked out in spite of the Covid situation, and now we are going to release it. Singles these days are dominated by dance/party beats, I have tried something new with this song and I am hopeful my fans will like it.
Jatin’s beautiful and intriguing melody, touching lyrics and his soulful vocals, will most likely remind you of times you have fallen in love. Like all classic love songs from Pehla Nasha to Tujhe Dekha to Tum Paas Aaye to Chand Sifarish, Dhadakte Rehna is a beautiful successor to this chain - a treat for all ages of music lovers.
