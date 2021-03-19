For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Mar 2021 20:03 |  By RnMTeam

Kontor Records celebrates the first anniversary of Kontor's DJ DS with a 28-hour live stream from Hamburg HQ

MUMBAI: Friday the 19th and Saturday the 20th of March 2021 will see Kontor Records celebrate the first anniversary of Kontor DJ Delivery Service with two days of live streams (14 hours each day).

No less than 27 top DJs will hit the decks: Jerome, VIZE, Mike Candys, Harris & Ford, Neptunica, Le Shuuk, Younotus, LIZOT, TMW, Lunax, Markus Gardeweg, Da Hool, DJ Mellow-D, AKA AKA, SONO and many more. A two-day party with the latest and best dance tracks, live from Kontor Towers on the banks of the River Elbe.

It all began on 17th March 2020 when Kontor Records created the Kontor DJ Delivery Service to offer fans of electronic music a way of listening to live sets from their favourite DJs during lockdown, as clubs and festivals had to close their doors. Every day of the week, renowned artists – national and international – have delivered sets for an incredible 365 days. The prestigious Gunnar Uldall industry prize was awarded to Kontor DJ Delivery Service in recognition of the mission’s success.

The numbers speak for themselves: Kontor DJ Delivery Service live streams have racked up over 12 million views across YouTube and Twitch, plus 75 million impressions in over 100,000 hours streamed!

The first anniversary event features an impressive line-up worthy of the occasion. Your host is none other than DJ Jerome who will present a superlative mix of house, EDM, techno and dance classics, something for every fan of electronic music. Tune in at 12 noon on the 19th and 20th and stick around for the best dance tunes throughout the live stream until 2 am!

Kontor DJ Delivery Service has succeeded in bringing the party spirit into your living room in these difficult pandemic days, providing a welcome distraction and dancefloor satisfaction!

1 Year On: Kontor DJ Delivery Service – The Anniversary (Host: Jerome)

Date: Fri 19. & Sat 20.03.2021

Zeit: 12 noon - 02:00 a.m

Timetable:

Fri 19.03.

12:00 Sans Souci

13:00 Sono

14:00 Stefan Gruenwald

15:00 Dazz

16:00 Justin Prince

17:00 Da Hool

18:00 SKIY

19:00 Fabian Farell

20:00 Vize

21:00 YouNotUs

22:00 Jerome

23:00 Mike Candys

24:00 Lizot

01:00 TMW

Sat 20.03.

12:00 Daniel Steidtmann

13:00 Lunax

14:00 Mellow D

15:00 Markus Gardeweg & Hagen Feetly

16:00 Newclaess

17:00 Kyanu

18:00 Cuebrick

19:00 Lovra

20:00 Jerome

21:00 Le Shuuk

22:00 Harris & Ford

23:00 Neptunica

24:00 Aka Aka

01:00 Niral Lissu

Tags
Kontor Records DJ DS Hamburg HQ music
Related news
News | 19 Mar 2021

CarryMinati makes his maiden innings in the music score of a Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn's big bull

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 individual digital content creator CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will be making his idiosyncratic musical debut in Bollywood, marking a first for the Indian digital community genre.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Priyanka Chopra reveals her decision to release memoir that comes from a place of "security": Interview with Oprah Winfrey

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in her conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, opened up about writing a memoir at the age of 38. The episode featuring Priyanka is yet to be released but in a promo shared on YouTube offers a snippet of the interview.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Prabh Deep announced as Apple Music up next artist in India

MUMBAI: Apple Music's Up Next artist initiative geared towards identifying and showcasing rising talent through a monthly, multi-faceted global editorial and marketing campaign across the platform is expanding to include an international local focus spotlighting new artists in select regions arou

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Hailey Bieber shares rare insight of her marriage with Justin Bieber

MUMBAI: Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber go way back.

read more
News | 19 Mar 2021

Zayn Malik opens up about raising baby Khai with 'wicked mom' Gigi Hadid

MUMBAI: Zayn Malik is getting uncharacteristically candid about life with Gigi Hadid and baby daughter Khai.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kohra & Framewerk Reimagine Bedrock's 2003 single "Forge"

MUMBAI: 18 years after John Digweed and Nick Muir rocked clubs with their first foray into breakbeat, Bedrock’s 2003 single “Forge” receives a four-...read more

2
Taylor Swift's floral Grammys dress ripped

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammy win for Album of the Year also secured her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the...read more

3
Priyanka Chopra reveals her decision to release memoir that comes from a place of "security": Interview with Oprah Winfrey

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra, in her conversation with Oprah Winfrey on her talk show Super Soul, opened up about writing a memoir at the age of 38. The...read more

4
CarryMinati makes his maiden innings in the music score of a Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn's big bull

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 individual digital content creator CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will be making his idiosyncratic musical debut in Bollywood, marking...read more

5
Renowned Carnatic Violinist, Composer, and Guru Smt. Vasantha Kannan releases a unique Thillana with daughter and disciple Calcutta K. Srividya and son Mohan Kannan

MUMBAI: Renowned and leading Carnatic Classical violinist, composer, and Guru, Smt VasanthaKannan releases a Thillana with daughter and disciple...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games