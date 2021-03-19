Kontor Records celebrates the first anniversary of Kontor's DJ DS with a 28-hour live stream from Hamburg HQ

MUMBAI: Friday the 19th and Saturday the 20th of March 2021 will see Kontor Records celebrate the first anniversary of Kontor DJ Delivery Service with two days of live streams (14 hours each day).

No less than 27 top DJs will hit the decks: Jerome, VIZE, Mike Candys, Harris & Ford, Neptunica, Le Shuuk, Younotus, LIZOT, TMW, Lunax, Markus Gardeweg, Da Hool, DJ Mellow-D, AKA AKA, SONO and many more. A two-day party with the latest and best dance tracks, live from Kontor Towers on the banks of the River Elbe.

It all began on 17th March 2020 when Kontor Records created the Kontor DJ Delivery Service to offer fans of electronic music a way of listening to live sets from their favourite DJs during lockdown, as clubs and festivals had to close their doors. Every day of the week, renowned artists – national and international – have delivered sets for an incredible 365 days. The prestigious Gunnar Uldall industry prize was awarded to Kontor DJ Delivery Service in recognition of the mission’s success.

The numbers speak for themselves: Kontor DJ Delivery Service live streams have racked up over 12 million views across YouTube and Twitch, plus 75 million impressions in over 100,000 hours streamed!

The first anniversary event features an impressive line-up worthy of the occasion. Your host is none other than DJ Jerome who will present a superlative mix of house, EDM, techno and dance classics, something for every fan of electronic music. Tune in at 12 noon on the 19th and 20th and stick around for the best dance tunes throughout the live stream until 2 am!

Kontor DJ Delivery Service has succeeded in bringing the party spirit into your living room in these difficult pandemic days, providing a welcome distraction and dancefloor satisfaction!

1 Year On: Kontor DJ Delivery Service – The Anniversary (Host: Jerome)

Date: Fri 19. & Sat 20.03.2021

Zeit: 12 noon - 02:00 a.m

Timetable:

Fri 19.03.

12:00 Sans Souci

13:00 Sono

14:00 Stefan Gruenwald

15:00 Dazz

16:00 Justin Prince

17:00 Da Hool

18:00 SKIY

19:00 Fabian Farell

20:00 Vize

21:00 YouNotUs

22:00 Jerome

23:00 Mike Candys

24:00 Lizot

01:00 TMW

Sat 20.03.

12:00 Daniel Steidtmann

13:00 Lunax

14:00 Mellow D

15:00 Markus Gardeweg & Hagen Feetly

16:00 Newclaess

17:00 Kyanu

18:00 Cuebrick

19:00 Lovra

20:00 Jerome

21:00 Le Shuuk

22:00 Harris & Ford

23:00 Neptunica

24:00 Aka Aka

01:00 Niral Lissu