News |  19 Mar 2021 13:06 |  By RnMTeam

Justin Bieber's new album 'Justice' is out!

MUMBAI: Justice has arrived, and no, we’re not referring to the French electronica band who sent Justin Bieber a cease-and-desist over the cross logo on the cover of his new album earlier today. We feel confident few listeners will be confused between the two, though, and we know Bieber’s legions of fans definitely won’t be, now that they have his new 16-track EP, which dropped at midnight on the East coast, to listen to. As promised, Justice features collaborations with Khalid, Chance the Rapper, the Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, BEAM, Burna Boy, and Benny Blanco.

In addition to his new album, Bieber released the music video for the album’s most recent single, “Peaches,” with Daniel Caesar and Giveon, which follows the singer as he dances down a hallway, looks good in peach, and practices the most unsafe approach to car safety since the vehicular hijinks of Saweetie and Doja Cat’s “Best Friends” music video. Check out Justin’s new album below, or wherever you stream your music, to find out for yourself if Justice really has been served.

Justin Bieber music justice Singer
