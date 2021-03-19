CarryMinati makes his maiden innings in the music score of a Bollywood film with Ajay Devgn's big bull

MUMBAI: Asia’s #1 individual digital content creator CarryMinati aka Ajey Nagar will be making his idiosyncratic musical debut in Bollywood, marking a first for the Indian digital community genre.

The country’s foremost digital creator will be reprising his rap single ‘Yalgaar’ composed by Wily Frenzy, and the adapted version will serve as the title track of upcoming biographical film, Big Bull featuring Abhishek Bachchan and Ileana D’Cruz in pivotal roles along with Nikita Dutta & Soham Shah.

Recently the social media icon was roped in for the Amitabh Bachchan-Ajay Devgn starrer thriller-drama ‘Mayday’ to essay the eponymous role of a social media sensation.

CarryMinati who has been winning audiences with his roasting videos, satirical parodies, diss tracks and rap songs since over a decade now started making videos on YouTube when he was 10. At 21, he has over 29.3 million subscribers on YouTube, which is among the highest in South Asia. Last year, he was the only Indian to be listed in Time Magazine's ‘Top 10 Next Generation Leaders Of 2019'.

The original track Yalgaar became a cynosure of all eyes in June 2020 and amassed feats such as the top 20 most watched online videos globally in the first 24 hours of release and acquired the #6 spot globally on trending charts and has today 200+ Million organic views on it. The single was a follow-up to his roast video ‘YouTube vs Tik Tok: The End’ which disrupted the social media stratosphere and became the first and the fastest Indian YouTube video to reach 10 million likes and the second most liked video around the globe in just the first 24 hours.

CarryMinati states, “I’m so grateful to Kumar Mangat Pathak ji who telephoned my business head and cousin Deepak Char for this project. Excited to be working with Ajay Devgn once again and this time in regards to my second passion after gaming- music. I am very excited for this adapted version to be released soon and looking forward to a lot of love & support from the audience on it. The original track originated from the stance of a revolt whereas the adapted version highlights ingenuity and drive. Although we have maintained the belligerent ambiance of the track throughout.”

The Big Bull is directed by Kookie Gulati, produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Anand Pandit & Vikrant Sharma and edited by Dharmendra Sharma. The narrative of the film navigates around stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life capturing his financial felonies from 1980 to 1990. The film is slated to release Disney+ Hotstar on 8th April 2021.