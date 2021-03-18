For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Mar 2021 17:59 |  By RnMTeam

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture on Instagram that he feels would be apt for his funeral.

Vishal shared a smiling portrait and wrote: "Bahut achhe INSANE thhe! This looks like it could be the low-res picture blown up to fit in a big frame at my funeral. No?"

However, Vishal's post left netizens upset. They commented on his post expressing displeasure.

"Why would you say that? Neither a good thought for you nor for us Vishal sir. Stay happy and blessed. Keep up the great work," commented a user.

Similar comments flooded his post, following which the composer added a clarification in the same post. He wrote: "(Arre, I'm not being morbid! That's just what I thought when I saw the picture! And I don't believe in this shubh-ashubh nonsense. It's just a statement. I mean no disrespect to those who have lost people, or to those who have left us. Death is a big deal, but I see no reason to fear it, or to tiptoe around the understanding that it will come to us all. At least this way, I've picked my own picture!)"

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Vishal Dadlani music Songs
