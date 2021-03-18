Truly Musical announce Brands & Entertainment

MUMBAI: Truly Musical, the IP Division of TM Ventures presents Brands & Entertainment – a platform to connect, discuss and discover. It is the first consolidated B2B event in India that focuses on connecting brands with all segments of the entertainment industry.

The objective of the conference is to celebrate path-breaking and innovative marketing campaigns and to enable networking opportunities with the biggest advertisers in the entertainment business.

"Brands connect with entertainment in numerous ways. We have witnessed a peak in influencers and marketing companies curating content for brands as well as rapid growth in brands running IPs of their own and developing content around Entertainment. On that account, at Brands & Entertainment, we aim to provide a common ground, for the first time in India, where entertainment stakeholders, content creators, and brands can connect, discuss their visions and discover promising opportunities". said Tarsame Mittal, Founder, TM Ventures.

A platform where brands can explore and integrate content pipelines available in the entertainment industry. The key tracks for the event include Events & Experiential Marketing, Films & OTT, Gaming & E-sports, Influencer Marketing, Music, Radio, Television and Technology.

Brand & Entertainment will be a 2-day event filled with keynote sessions, panel discussions, path- breaking case studies, fireside chats, inspiring brand stories, and a networking marketplace. The event will be held virtually on the 20th and 21st of May 2021.