Taylor Swift's floral Grammys dress ripped

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammy win for Album of the Year also secured her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the award three years in a row. When the singer picked up her triumphant accolade, she looked flawless in a vibrant floral number – and now we are seriously excited for springtime!

One of our favourite looks from the night, the Blank Space songstress embraced a very 70s-inspired style - an Oscar de la Renta design with appliqué flowers in a kaleidoscope of shades. The high-neck, A-line cut with fluted sleeves gave it a distinctly feminine feel, while the statement blooms screamed look-at-me.

Taylor wore her hair in an updo and paired her vibrant dress choice with blush pink peep-toe heels by Christian Louboutin, which featured tie-up details around the ankles.

The singer’s $8,990 floral dress ripped behind her arm because of all the hugs and jumping around.