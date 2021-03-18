Legendary DJ and music composer DJ Sheizwood is overwhelmed on the success of his latest track "Main Sharabi" featuring Rajeev Raja

MUMBAI: It has been three months since the song released but its craze is only getting bigger and better. After trending across possibly all the social media and music platforms, Main Sharabi hits 120 million organic views on YouTube.

If that doesn’t make you dance on your toes, the track is one of the most used on Instagram reels with almost every digital influencer dancing and acting to the mukhda and antra.

Dj Sheizwood, the magician behind the music of the song says “Main Sharabi is the testimony to the fact that content is the king. No extravagant location, not the most stylish video, still it has reached 120 million organic views in a span of three months” further adding “We live in a time when remixing an old classic is a trend. Every second song is a remix. In the midst of all this Main Sharabi has managed to carve it own place”

“Main Sharabi” has everything it takes a song to make it to the playlist of all the die-hard music enthusiasts. Meaningful lyrics, tunes of the harmonium and mandolin, and the soulful voice of Rajeev Raja and Nizami Brothers.

Music composer Dj Sheizwood has given a Modern touch to his Sufiyana melody, which is absolutely refreshing.

Featuring: Rajeev Raja and Sufi Nizami Brothers, Singer: Rajeev Raja, Faizan Hasan Nizami, Zeeshan Hasan Nizami, Music: DJ Sheizwood, Lyrics: Faizan Hasan Nizami and Naim Ansari, Producer: Ajay Jaswal, Director: Ajay Jaswal and Akshay K Agarwal, DOP: Akshay K Agarwal, Gimbal: Ravinder Singh, Music Label: Apeksha Music