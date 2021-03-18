For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  18 Mar 2021 16:02 |  By RnMTeam

Kryder & Mark Roma reveal 'biggest track of 2021!'

MUMBAI: It's been IMPOSSIBLE to ignore this one, and by now, you would have heard all your favourite DJs spinning it already....

That's because international superstar Kryder is teaming up with dance music's fastest-rising talent, Mark Roma, to ask fans to take a daring choice... Between PLEASURE or PAIN...

The new track has already gained support from Armin van Buuren, Paul van Dyk, Ferry Corsten and more, and is released this Friday on Tiesto's Black Hole Recordings label. The track has been gaining HUGE attention so far and has been labelled the 'biggest track of 2021' so far, so would be great if you could cover this one before it really goes OFF!

Kryder Mark Roma Tiesto
