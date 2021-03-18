Kryder & Mark Roma reveal 'biggest track of 2021!'

MUMBAI: It's been IMPOSSIBLE to ignore this one, and by now, you would have heard all your favourite DJs spinning it already....
That's because international superstar Kryder is teaming up with dance music's fastest-rising talent, Mark Roma, to ask fans to take a daring choice... Between PLEASURE or PAIN...
The new track has already gained support from Armin van Buuren, Paul van Dyk, Ferry Corsten and more, and is released this Friday on Tiesto's Black Hole Recordings label. The track has been gaining HUGE attention so far and has been labelled the 'biggest track of 2021' so far, so would be great if you could cover this one before it really goes OFF!
MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more
MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more
MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more
MUMBAI: Cardi B and Candace Owens are in an all-out Twitter war.On March 15, the conservative commentator appeared on Tucker Carlson's show, where...read more
MUMBAI: Dutch visionary Don Diablo is set to make his mark on the crypto-art world with the unveiling of his ground-breaking NFT genesis piece....read more
MUMBAI: Music producer-composer Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States, according to a report in Bloomberg. The 43-year-old's...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi said that music videos are a great way for singers to reach out to their audience. In the case of film songs, she points...read more
MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Saina' directed by Amole Gupte traces the journey of ace Indian badminton champion, Saina Nehwal, who with her never-give...read more