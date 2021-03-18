Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6bn net worth: Report

MUMBAI: Music producer-composer Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States, according to a report in Bloomberg.
The 43-year-old's net worth is close to $6.6 billion, thanks to his sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy. The report suggests that his brand's tie-up with Adidas and GAP is estimated to be between $3.2 and 4.7 billion. His new tie-up with GAP, which will hit stores this summer in the US is estimated to be worth $970 million.
An unaudited balance sheet of West's finances provided by his lawyer to Bloomberg includes another $122 million in cash and stocks, and more than $$1.7 billion in other assets including a significant investment in Skims, Kim Kardashian's underwear label.
The report also noted that West's entire music catalog is worth $110.5 million, according to a 2020 valuation.
West and his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, recently filed for divorce after being married for seven years.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more
MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more
MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more
MUMBAI: Dutch visionary Don Diablo is set to make his mark on the crypto-art world with the unveiling of his ground-breaking NFT genesis piece....read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi said that music videos are a great way for singers to reach out to their audience. In the case of film songs, she points...read more
MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Saina' directed by Amole Gupte traces the journey of ace Indian badminton champion, Saina Nehwal, who with her never-give...read more
MUMBAI: There’s a meme on TikTok, which involves the chorus of Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulders.” The first verse plays through, and then...read more
MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammy win for Album of the Year also secured her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the...read more