For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Mar 2021 17:57 |  By RnMTeam

Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6bn net worth: Report

MUMBAI: Music producer-composer Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States, according to a report in Bloomberg.

The 43-year-old's net worth is close to $6.6 billion, thanks to his sneaker and apparel business, Yeezy. The report suggests that his brand's tie-up with Adidas and GAP is estimated to be between $3.2 and 4.7 billion. His new tie-up with GAP, which will hit stores this summer in the US is estimated to be worth $970 million.

An unaudited balance sheet of West's finances provided by his lawyer to Bloomberg includes another $122 million in cash and stocks, and more than $$1.7 billion in other assets including a significant investment in Skims, Kim Kardashian's underwear label.

The report also noted that West's entire music catalog is worth $110.5 million, according to a 2020 valuation.

West and his wife, reality star Kim Kardashian, recently filed for divorce after being married for seven years.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Kanye West music Songs
Related news
News | 18 Mar 2021

Don Diablo unveils one-of-a-kind NFT Genesis piece | Holographic Crypto-Art

MUMBAI: Dutch visionary Don Diablo is set to make his mark on the crypto-art world with the unveiling of his ground-breaking NFT genesis piece.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2021

Get ready to move at the Casa BACARDÍ festival on these dates

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ is back with its immersive Caribbean-themed festival, Casa BACARDÍ, in a virtual and on-ground avatar.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2021

Demi Lovato spoke about rape allegation, heroin addiction and her near-death experience

MUMBAI: "I can't believe y'all are doing this," Demi Lovato's friends says at the beginning of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. "This is lit, but OK!"

read more
News | 18 Mar 2021

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture on Instagram that he feels would be apt for his funeral.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2021

Taylor Swift's floral Grammys dress ripped

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammy win for Album of the Year also secured her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the award three years in a row.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Don Diablo unveils one-of-a-kind NFT Genesis piece | Holographic Crypto-Art

MUMBAI: Dutch visionary Don Diablo is set to make his mark on the crypto-art world with the unveiling of his ground-breaking NFT genesis piece....read more

2
Jonita Gandhi: Pandemic gave singers chance to connect with music within us

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi said that music videos are a great way for singers to reach out to their audience. In the case of film songs, she points...read more

3
Saina vs Saina - The uncanny resemblance!

MUMBAI: The upcoming film 'Saina' directed by Amole Gupte traces the journey of ace Indian badminton champion, Saina Nehwal, who with her never-give...read more

4
Queen of TikTok Doja Cat Spider-Crawls in new track 'Streets'

MUMBAI: There’s a meme on TikTok, which involves the chorus of Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulders.” The first verse plays through, and then...read more

5
Taylor Swift's floral Grammys dress ripped

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammy win for Album of the Year also secured her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games