News |  18 Mar 2021 18:14 |  By RnMTeam

Get ready to move at the Casa BACARDÍ festival on these dates

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ is back with its immersive Caribbean-themed festival, Casa BACARDÍ, in a virtual and on-ground avatar. Slated to be held this weekend across five cities, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Jaipur, and virtually on Lemonade Social, giving consumers all across the country a chance to join the experience.

Casa BACARDÍ was launched on-ground in Mumbai and Bangalore in 2019. In its first year, the festival received an exceptional response from the audience wherein over 2500 individuals attended the event. Last year, given the pandemic and shift in consumer behaviour, the brand evolved the platform to consumers in a virtual avatar on Lemonade Social keeping all the engagement touchpoints intact. And subsequently, hosted a Staycation to mark the ‘Night of the Bat’ on Halloween, through an exclusive experience. Influencers were hosted at Abode Bombay in a limited capacity for an immersive spooky experience.

This year, BACARDÍ has taken the festival a notch higher with its hybrid model, giving consumers the option to either enjoy it from the comfort of their homes be a part of the festival in-person. The festival will house 30 plus performances with next gen artists like Mizuchi & Anoushka Maskey as well as Parekh & Singh and more, 15 plus workshops with artists like Lifafa on music production & Dar Gai and so on, 10 plus pop-ups, 2 showcases and a lot more.

Sameeksha Uniyal, Consumer Marketing Lead, Brand BACARDÍ, India and South East Asia, “We’ve always encouraged self-expression and created platforms that enable consumers to do what moves them. We introduced Casa BACARDÍ to take consumers back to the Caribbean roots of our brand through unique immersive experiences. We got an overwhelming response from our consumers in the first year however, given the situation last year, we had an opportunity to experiment & evolve the platform virtually. In this edition, we’re excited to bring experiences closer to consumers online or even at their favourite neighbourhood bars. Looking forward to seeing everyone this weekend!”

