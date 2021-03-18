Demi Lovato spoke about rape allegation, heroin addiction and her near-death experience

MUMBAI: "I can't believe y'all are doing this," Demi Lovato's friends says at the beginning of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. "This is lit, but OK!"

The 28-year-old star's new four-part documentary, which premieres March 23 on YouTube, was never really, supposed to happen. Sure, Demi was originally filming a doc intended to capture her world tour in 2018, but the project was permanently shelved after Demi's near-fatal drug overdose.

In July 2018, the pop star was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles, just one month after revealing she had broken her sobriety. Demi, who battled drug and alcohol addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab facility and then a sober living facility.

Nearly two years later, Demi was once again ready to film, with production on the documentary resuming in spring 2020. And this time, the "Skyscraper" singer was sharing the whole story, surprising even her friends who sat down for interviews. "Are we talking about heroin, are we doing that?" her best friend, actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, asks at one point.

"In that documentary, I was allowing the cameras to see the tip of the iceberg. I wasn't showing them what I was doing behind closed doors," Demi says of the previous project that was shut down at the beginning of Dance With the Devil.

She continues, "I've had so much I've wanted to say over the last two years, of wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened. FYI, I am just going to say it all and if we don't want to use it we can take it out."

But it seems nothing was left on the cutting room floor, with Demi and her close friends and family revealing shocking information about her near-death experience, her struggles with sobriety, a heroin addiction and an all-consuming eating disorder.

And Demi explains that being forced to quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic helped her find balance and truly begin healing from her past traumas, all of which she dives deeply into in the Michael Ratner-directed documentary.

"I crossed a line that I had never crossed in the world of addiction," the "It's OK Not to Be OK" songstress says. "It's interesting that it took me a quarantine to work on this trauma stuff. I'd never really taken the time to dig deep and do the work."