For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  18 Mar 2021 18:03 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato spoke about rape allegation, heroin addiction and her near-death experience

MUMBAI: "I can't believe y'all are doing this," Demi Lovato's friends says at the beginning of Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil. "This is lit, but OK!"

The 28-year-old star's new four-part documentary, which premieres March 23 on YouTube, was never really, supposed to happen. Sure, Demi was originally filming a doc intended to capture her world tour in 2018, but the project was permanently shelved after Demi's near-fatal drug overdose.

In July 2018, the pop star was found unconscious at her home in Los Angeles, just one month after revealing she had broken her sobriety. Demi, who battled drug and alcohol addiction in years past, spent almost two weeks in a hospital before undergoing treatment at a rehab facility and then a sober living facility.

Nearly two years later, Demi was once again ready to film, with production on the documentary resuming in spring 2020. And this time, the "Skyscraper" singer was sharing the whole story, surprising even her friends who sat down for interviews. "Are we talking about heroin, are we doing that?" her best friend, actor Matthew Scott Montgomery, asks at one point.

"In that documentary, I was allowing the cameras to see the tip of the iceberg. I wasn't showing them what I was doing behind closed doors," Demi says of the previous project that was shut down at the beginning of Dance With the Devil.

She continues, "I've had so much I've wanted to say over the last two years, of wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened. FYI, I am just going to say it all and if we don't want to use it we can take it out."

But it seems nothing was left on the cutting room floor, with Demi and her close friends and family revealing shocking information about her near-death experience, her struggles with sobriety, a heroin addiction and an all-consuming eating disorder.

And Demi explains that being forced to quarantine at home due to the coronavirus pandemic helped her find balance and truly begin healing from her past traumas, all of which she dives deeply into in the Michael Ratner-directed documentary.

"I crossed a line that I had never crossed in the world of addiction," the "It's OK Not to Be OK" songstress says. "It's interesting that it took me a quarantine to work on this trauma stuff. I'd never really taken the time to dig deep and do the work."

Tags
Demi Lovato drug documentary Singer music Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil
Related news
News | 18 Mar 2021

Don Diablo unveils one-of-a-kind NFT Genesis piece | Holographic Crypto-Art

MUMBAI: Dutch visionary Don Diablo is set to make his mark on the crypto-art world with the unveiling of his ground-breaking NFT genesis piece.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2021

Get ready to move at the Casa BACARDÍ festival on these dates

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ is back with its immersive Caribbean-themed festival, Casa BACARDÍ, in a virtual and on-ground avatar.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2021

Vishal Dadlani selects photo for his funeral, netizens upset

MUMBAI: Composer-singer Vishal Dadlani on Thursday drew social media ire after he posted a picture on Instagram that he feels would be apt for his funeral.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2021

Kanye West richest Black American with $6.6bn net worth: Report

MUMBAI: Music producer-composer Kanye West is the richest Black person in the United States, according to a report in Bloomberg.

read more
News | 18 Mar 2021

Taylor Swift's floral Grammys dress ripped

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift's 2021 Grammy win for Album of the Year also secured her a place in the record books as the first ever female artist to bag the award three years in a row.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Kryder & Mark Roma reveal 'biggest track of 2021!'

MUMBAI: It's been IMPOSSIBLE to ignore this one, and by now, you would have heard all your favourite DJs spinning it already.... That's because...read more

2
Legendary DJ and music composer DJ Sheizwood is overwhelmed on the success of his latest track "Main Sharabi" featuring Rajeev Raja

MUMBAI: It has been three months since the song released but its craze is only getting bigger and better. After trending across possibly all the...read more

3
Get ready to move at the Casa BACARDÍ festival on these dates

MUMBAI: BACARDÍ is back with its immersive Caribbean-themed festival, Casa BACARDÍ, in a virtual and on-ground avatar. Slated to be held this weekend...read more

4
Cardi B and Candace Owens' are at Twitter war

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Candace Owens are in an all-out Twitter war.On March 15, the conservative commentator appeared on Tucker Carlson's show, where...read more

5
Don Diablo unveils one-of-a-kind NFT Genesis piece | Holographic Crypto-Art

MUMBAI: Dutch visionary Don Diablo is set to make his mark on the crypto-art world with the unveiling of his ground-breaking NFT genesis piece....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games