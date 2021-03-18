Cardi B and Candace Owens' are at Twitter war

MUMBAI: Cardi B and Candace Owens are in an all-out Twitter war.

On March 15, the conservative commentator appeared on Tucker Carlson's show, where they discussed the rapper's "WAP" performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

"This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you're actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque," she said. She later added, "This is not the patriarchy that's keeping young woman down. It's displays like this—displays of blatant nudity and sexualization—that is keeping women down in this society."

The following day, Cardi shared the clip on social media, tweeting, "Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap."

And Candace had some thoughts. "Just @ me next time, directly," she replied. "You are a cancer cell to culture. Young Black girls are having their minds poisoned by what you are trying to package and sell to them as 'empowerment.' I'm one of the few that has courage to tell you the truth. You should thank me."

So, Cardi did. "Matter of fact I'm going to thank Candy," the Grammy winner wrote. "She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales. STREAM UP AND WAP. REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE."

Cardi even resurfaced an old tweet from Candace in which the commentator wrote she's been watching her since Love & Hip Hop.

"I want to make this very clear," Cardi wrote. "Before I was signed to a label Candy already endorsed me in a tweet. She knew what I was about she watched my come up on l&hh. Yet you still indorse me and said I had the mind of her idol Kanye. Don't be mad at me be mad at yourself."

Though once a fan, Candace said she thinks Cardi has since gone in another direction. "I still think you have potential," she wrote. "You are entertaining & funny—but you are not being that anymore. You have transformed into a stain on culture and what it means to be a woman."

The social media spat continued over the next few hours, with Candace at one point telling Cardi to "do better" and Cardi telling Candace, "YOU NEED ME. I DON'T NEED YOU." Then, they both threatened legal action over whether an old tweet was photoshopped.

So while there's no telling what will happen next, based on these tweets, it seems like this feud is far from over.