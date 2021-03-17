Queen of TikTok Doja Cat Spider-Crawls in new track 'Streets'

MUMBAI: There’s a meme on TikTok, which involves the chorus of Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulders.” The first verse plays through, and then the bass drops and it turns steamy and seductive. No wonder the queen of TikTok Doja Cat used it for the intro to her extremely fucking cool new single, “Streets.”
I’ve said it before: Doja Cat is extremely fucking cool. After a highly successful album (Hot Pink) and media tour in 2020, during which “Say So” continued its reign as the most instantly catchy song in human existence, Doja is back with “Streets,” a slower jam. The first few renditions of the chorus are excellent, the sparse beat pattering over her smoother-than-ever vocals. But it’s the rap verse that truly stuns.
In the video, she performs it while spider-crawling over hunk and Queen Sugar star Kofi Siriboe, who is maybe the hottest man alive.
MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more
MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more
MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has set a troll in their place after Australian entertainment journalist attacked her and husband Nick Jonas...read more
MUMBAI: Whether you were a 90's baby or not, you've heard of Shweta Shetty who redefined the Indian pop music genre and was among the few who ushered...read more
MUMBAI: Heavyweight producer Mike Williams is back with an enormous mainstage-ready remix of Toby Romeo, Felix Jaehn, and FAULHABER’s recent single...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Irfan is happy with the success of his recent singles, "Re mana" and "Belafz baatein". The 36-year-old, who is primarily...read more
MUMBAI: Tips released their new Haryani track "Queen" for all the queens. Kumar Taurani "A track to groove. Hope audience loves it as much as we do"...read more