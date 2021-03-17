Priyanka Chopra slams Australian reporter who tweet attacked her and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has set a troll in their place after Australian entertainment journalist attacked her and husband Nick Jonas for not being ‘qualified enough’ to announce Oscar nominations for this year.
Reporter Peter Ford did not hold himself back from criticizing the Academy for picking the power couple to make the announcement for the biggest night in Hollywood.
He turned to Twitter and wrote: "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."
Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG
— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021
While his tweet was later deleted due to backlash, the Quantico actor did not come slow with her comeback as she hit back at the journalist and wrote: "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration."
MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more
MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more
MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more
MUMBAI: Whether you were a 90's baby or not, you've heard of Shweta Shetty who redefined the Indian pop music genre and was among the few who ushered...read more
MUMBAI: Heavyweight producer Mike Williams is back with an enormous mainstage-ready remix of Toby Romeo, Felix Jaehn, and FAULHABER’s recent single...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Irfan is happy with the success of his recent singles, "Re mana" and "Belafz baatein". The 36-year-old, who is primarily...read more
MUMBAI: Tips released their new Haryani track "Queen" for all the queens. Kumar Taurani "A track to groove. Hope audience loves it as much as we do"...read more
MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chart-toppers with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Dhvani Bhanushali is back with another single – RADHA. The record...read more