News |  17 Mar 2021 17:58 |  By RnMTeam

Priyanka Chopra slams Australian reporter who tweet attacked her and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has set a troll in their place after Australian entertainment journalist attacked her and husband Nick Jonas for not being ‘qualified enough’ to announce Oscar nominations for this year.

Reporter Peter Ford did not hold himself back from criticizing the Academy for picking the power couple to make the announcement for the biggest night in Hollywood.

He turned to Twitter and wrote: "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."

While his tweet was later deleted due to backlash, the Quantico actor did not come slow with her comeback as she hit back at the journalist and wrote: "Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration."

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas
