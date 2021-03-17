Pop sensation Dhvani Bhanushali brings you her rendition of love with 'Radha' with Bhushan Kumar's T-Series!

MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chart-toppers with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, Dhvani Bhanushali is back with another single – RADHA. The record breaking billionaire baby, Dhvani will be seen in an all new avatar.
Penned by Kunaal Verma and composed by Abhijit Vaghani, Radha is soulful and soft song that depicts the innocence of love. To take the notch up higher, the ambitious music video has been shot by a stellar team - including director Karan Kapadia, who has filmed some iconic television commercials and award-winning cinematographer Ravi Varman, who has worked on top Bollywood films including Barfi!, Ram Leela, Tamasha and Jagga Jasoos among others.
Dhvani who is known for her sweet girl-next-door looks has donned several stylish, edgy and high fashion looks for the video, that has been shot on a grand scale in Alibaug. While most of Dhvani Bhanushali's tracks fall under the pop genre and have been dance tracks, 'Radha' with its soulful, harmonious melody and meaningful lyrics offers her fans something different in the romantic genre of music.
There is already massive anticipation surrounding the song ever since Dhvani teased her fans with some BTS content from the shoot - And like all her previous hit songs, this one too promises to not disappoint!
The soft melodious track will be out on 22nd March only on T-Series' Youtube channel.
MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more
MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more
MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more
MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more
MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more
MUMBAI: Before the onset of action and dialoguebaazi, the makers of Mumbai Saga first released the song ‘Lut Gaye’ which went on to create history...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi said that music videos are a great way for singers to reach out to their audience. In the case of film songs, she points...read more
MUMBAI: A perfect blend of Neo-Soul, R&B, and Pop is how Annalé best describes her music. She doesn't disappoint with her newest release "...read more
MUMBAI: ITA Awards’, the most awaited award ceremony of Indian Television is here and this time the celebrations have doubled as ITA completes 20...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, says she was "raped" when she was a teenager, and "sexually assaulted" by her drug dealer in July 2018, on the...read more