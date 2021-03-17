For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Mar 2021 15:13 |  By RnMTeam

Jonita Gandhi: Pandemic gave singers chance to connect with music within us

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi said that music videos are a great way for singers to reach out to their audience. In the case of film songs, she points out, fans only know the actors they see on screen and often have no idea who sang the song.

"We're living in a visual era. As a singer, especially in Bollywood, we don't often get to be the face of our voice, so listeners don't get to know who we are. Music videos for independent music gives us the opportunity to be the face of our own voice," she said.

The singer said the pandemic gave singers a chance to make independent music, and hence the scope to interact with fans directly.

"With the rise of the pandemic, artistes have been exploring (the idea of) making music from home and there's been a lot more original songs released independently, a lot of them have been in a DIY kind of acoustic or with minimalistic production vibes. I think the pandemic gave us artistes a chance to connect with the music within us, and space to create what we enjoy rather than solely commercial tracks, and it seems the audience has developed a taste for it as well," she said.

Meanwhile, Jonita has collaborated with singer Arjuna Harjai for their number "Main janu na".

Talking about working with him, she said: "Arjuna and I began our journeys around the same time. We've worked together several times in the past and share a connection on certain musical tastes, which makes it such a great experience working with him. His compositions are musically enriched and soulful, so it's always such a fulfilling experience to sing for him. When he approached me to collaborate on Main janu na, it was a no-brainer once I heard the song."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Arjuna Harjai Jonita Gandhi music Songs
Related news
News | 17 Mar 2021

Pop icon Shweta Shetty brings the happier 90's back with 'Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa'!

MUMBAI: Whether you were a 90's baby or not, you've heard of Shweta Shetty who redefined the Indian pop music genre and was among the few who ushered in the trend of independent music.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Priyanka Chopra slams Australian reporter who tweet attacked her and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has set a troll in their place after Australian entertainment journalist attacked her and husband Nick Jonas for not being ‘qualified enough’ to announce Oscar nominations for this year.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Mohammed Irfan: Way to know if your song is well-received is direct response of people

MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Irfan is happy with the success of his recent singles, "Re mana" and "Belafz baatein".

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Demi Lovato: 'I lost my virginity in a rape'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, says she was "raped" when she was a teenager, and "sexually assaulted" by her drug dealer in July 2018, on the night she had a drug overdose and almost died.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Indian Idol 12 Contestants, Pawandeep, Danish, Ashish, Shanmukha set the stage on fire at 'ITA Awards 2021'

MUMBAI: ITA Awards’, the most awaited award ceremony of Indian Television is here and this time the celebrations have doubled as ITA completes 20 years.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Watch Emraan Hashmi’s love story unfold in Lut Gaye with Mumbai Saga

MUMBAI: Before the onset of action and dialoguebaazi, the makers of Mumbai Saga first released the song ‘Lut Gaye’ which went on to create history...read more

2
Annalé Reveals Massive Collab with Mateus Asato, Inigo Pascual, MFMF

MUMBAI: A perfect blend of Neo-Soul, R&B, and Pop is how Annalé best describes her music. She doesn't disappoint with her newest release "...read more

3
Indian Idol 12 Contestants, Pawandeep, Danish, Ashish, Shanmukha set the stage on fire at 'ITA Awards 2021'

MUMBAI: ITA Awards’, the most awaited award ceremony of Indian Television is here and this time the celebrations have doubled as ITA completes 20...read more

4
Demi Lovato: 'I lost my virginity in a rape'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, says she was "raped" when she was a teenager, and "sexually assaulted" by her drug dealer in July 2018, on the...read more

5
Felix Jaehn, Toby Romeo & Mike Williams Connect on Festival Ready Remix

MUMBAI: Heavyweight producer Mike Williams is back with an enormous mainstage-ready remix of Toby Romeo, Felix Jaehn, and FAULHABER’s recent single...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games