For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  17 Mar 2021 14:35 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Idol 12 Contestants, Pawandeep, Danish, Ashish, Shanmukha set the stage on fire at 'ITA Awards 2021'

MUMBAI: ITA Awards’, the most awaited award ceremony of Indian Television is here and this time the celebrations have doubled as ITA completes 20 years. On the occasion of completing 20 years of long journey, this year will be marked by ‘Milestone’ awards to the most deserving artists, on-screen and off-screen. The entire television fraternity will be seen together under one roof celebrating, honoring and enjoying the most magnificent night of Indian Television.

While the celebration was filled with non-stop entertainment and soaring energy with every performance and act, our very own favorite and exceptional singers from Indian Idol 12 added remarkable allure to the night. Pawandeep Rajan sang a romantic track ‘Zalima’ from Raees, Ashish Kulkarni had everyone grooving on their seat as he sang ‘Bang Bang’, Danish Khan sung soul touching track ‘Mai Jahan Rahoon’ in his beautiful voice and Shanmukha Priya stunned everyone with her high pitch as she sang ‘Darling’ from ‘7 Khoon Maaf’.

Pawandeep Rajan said, “It was an amazing experience singing in front of so many famous personalities. I feel truly blessed and all thanks to Indian Idol for giving us this opportunity”. Shanmukha Priya said, “Indian Idol has made so many dreams come true, singing live at ITA awards on its completion of 20 years was an incredible experience. The entire Television fraternity enjoyed our performance and expressed their love and appreciation which was really overwhelming”.

All four contestants were overwhelmed to be a part of the ITA awards 2021 and were obliged to sing on such a huge platform in front of famous and renowned personalities. These contestants have already won the audience’s heart with many mind-blowing songs and will be seen giving yet another spectacular performance on the 21st of March 2021 at the ITA awards 2021.

Witness the grand celebration of ITA awards 2021 only on Sony Entertainment Television on 21st March 2021, at 9.30 pm.

Tags
Sony Entertainment Television music Indian Idol 12 ITA Awards
Related news
News | 17 Mar 2021

Pop icon Shweta Shetty brings the happier 90's back with 'Jalne Mein Hai Mazaa'!

MUMBAI: Whether you were a 90's baby or not, you've heard of Shweta Shetty who redefined the Indian pop music genre and was among the few who ushered in the trend of independent music.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Priyanka Chopra slams Australian reporter who tweet attacked her and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has set a troll in their place after Australian entertainment journalist attacked her and husband Nick Jonas for not being ‘qualified enough’ to announce Oscar nominations for this year.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Jonita Gandhi: Pandemic gave singers chance to connect with music within us

MUMBAI: Singer Jonita Gandhi said that music videos are a great way for singers to reach out to their audience. In the case of film songs, she points out, fans only know the actors they see on screen and often have no idea who sang the song.

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Mohammed Irfan: Way to know if your song is well-received is direct response of people

MUMBAI: Singer Mohammed Irfan is happy with the success of his recent singles, "Re mana" and "Belafz baatein".

read more
News | 17 Mar 2021

Demi Lovato: 'I lost my virginity in a rape'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, says she was "raped" when she was a teenager, and "sexually assaulted" by her drug dealer in July 2018, on the night she had a drug overdose and almost died.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Online radio community boxout.fm announces RJ hunt as part of global campaign, 'Music Takes Us Further'

MUMBAI: Online radio community boxout.fm was launched in 2017 and has over the years become the kread more

News
Hungama Artist Aloud partners with Concern India Foundation for Roshni - a Music and Talent Show for Special Children and Youth

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content has partread more

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Demi Lovato: 'I lost my virginity in a rape'

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, says she was "raped" when she was a teenager, and "sexually assaulted" by her drug dealer in July 2018, on the...read more

2
Felix Jaehn, Toby Romeo & Mike Williams Connect on Festival Ready Remix

MUMBAI: Heavyweight producer Mike Williams is back with an enormous mainstage-ready remix of Toby Romeo, Felix Jaehn, and FAULHABER’s recent single...read more

3
Annalé Reveals Massive Collab with Mateus Asato, Inigo Pascual, MFMF

MUMBAI: A perfect blend of Neo-Soul, R&B, and Pop is how Annalé best describes her music. She doesn't disappoint with her newest release "...read more

4
Queen of TikTok Doja Cat Spider-Crawls in new track 'Streets'

MUMBAI: There’s a meme on TikTok, which involves the chorus of Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head on My Shoulders.” The first verse plays through, and then...read more

5
Priyanka Chopra slams Australian reporter who tweet attacked her and Nick Jonas

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has set a troll in their place after Australian entertainment journalist attacked her and husband Nick Jonas...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games