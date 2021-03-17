Indian Idol 12 Contestants, Pawandeep, Danish, Ashish, Shanmukha set the stage on fire at 'ITA Awards 2021'

MUMBAI: ITA Awards’, the most awaited award ceremony of Indian Television is here and this time the celebrations have doubled as ITA completes 20 years. On the occasion of completing 20 years of long journey, this year will be marked by ‘Milestone’ awards to the most deserving artists, on-screen and off-screen. The entire television fraternity will be seen together under one roof celebrating, honoring and enjoying the most magnificent night of Indian Television.

While the celebration was filled with non-stop entertainment and soaring energy with every performance and act, our very own favorite and exceptional singers from Indian Idol 12 added remarkable allure to the night. Pawandeep Rajan sang a romantic track ‘Zalima’ from Raees, Ashish Kulkarni had everyone grooving on their seat as he sang ‘Bang Bang’, Danish Khan sung soul touching track ‘Mai Jahan Rahoon’ in his beautiful voice and Shanmukha Priya stunned everyone with her high pitch as she sang ‘Darling’ from ‘7 Khoon Maaf’.

Pawandeep Rajan said, “It was an amazing experience singing in front of so many famous personalities. I feel truly blessed and all thanks to Indian Idol for giving us this opportunity”. Shanmukha Priya said, “Indian Idol has made so many dreams come true, singing live at ITA awards on its completion of 20 years was an incredible experience. The entire Television fraternity enjoyed our performance and expressed their love and appreciation which was really overwhelming”.

All four contestants were overwhelmed to be a part of the ITA awards 2021 and were obliged to sing on such a huge platform in front of famous and renowned personalities. These contestants have already won the audience’s heart with many mind-blowing songs and will be seen giving yet another spectacular performance on the 21st of March 2021 at the ITA awards 2021.

Witness the grand celebration of ITA awards 2021 only on Sony Entertainment Television on 21st March 2021, at 9.30 pm.