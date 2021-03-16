Tips regional presents Sandeep Surila's latest Haryanvi track,' Queen' out now on Tips Haryanvi Youtube India channel

MUMBAI: Tips released their new Haryani track "Queen" for all the queens.

Kumar Taurani "A track to groove. Hope audience loves it as much as we do"

Sandeep Surila says "Happy to work with Tips Music. Songs released under the banner are high on its musical richness"

Lyricist: Mukesh Jaji, Music Director: Aman Jaji, Video Director: Ameet Choudhary

Lyricist, Mukesh Jaji "The lyrics are catchy and easy. It won't be difficult for the audience to remember the song"

Music Director, Aman Jaji "The music is upbeat. Apt for almost every occasion, from a house party to a drive"

Video Director, Ameet Choudhary "The video of the song is very young. You will come back to watch the video"