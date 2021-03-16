Tanishk Bagchi releases his new song Patli Kamariya, takes us through the entire journey of crooning it

MUMBAI: While the lockdown was going harsh on so many people, Tanishk was busy spending time in his space, his studio and created more tunes and tracks. That was when Patli Kamariya happened. While he was actually in the mood to create a Latin Dance vibe, with a more earworm kind of tune to it, which latches on to your ear fast he started experimenting with his sounds as usual and Patli Kamariya Happened!

“I’ve cooked Patli Kamariya with my kind of Beats, My Vibe of Tunes and a whole lot of Love for Dance Music! It’s an Out and Out Dance Track! Vibe to it, Dance to it.”

The idea which Tanishk had behind the song was to create a Melody which is simple yet creates a recall. Patli Kamariya is a tune which an individual can hum immediately after hearing it once. Speaking about his music he says “To make it simple and catchy was the plan! It’s got the kind of groove I prefer and have been longing to work on a track of this sound, so glad that it’s finally happened. Sukhe has done a fantastic job in the song.”

Tanishk shares that it was a lovely time shooting with Arvindar Khaira and the team. He says “Khaira is such a talent any compliment would be an understatement. In fact, I’m glad I got to work with him and his team. Sukhe is a gem, a lovely guy to work with and a great person in general. Mouni did what she does best, slayed in the shoot!”

Tanishk has his hands full with his last release lut gaye shattering records. He further stated Harfunn Maula was a dream project with Aamir Khan, Zara Khan and Amitabh Bhattacharya. Now it's time for Patli Kamariya to get you all grooving and swooning.