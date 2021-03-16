For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  16 Mar 2021 19:28 |  By Tolika Yeptho

Payal Dev feels like a great opportunity to prove her mettle through "Danka Baja"

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer-composer Payal Dev released her new movie song “Danka Baja” from Multi Starrer film “Mumbai Saga”. The singer has narrated the journey towards making this song a memorable experience for her.

Payal initially composed the hook line and started working on the production. Once the track was ready, she reached out to Prashant Ingole (lyricist) and Dev Negi (singer) to record for this song. “Music Producer Aditya Dev had made sure that we use all the live instruments, which are usually used to create Ganpati ceremony vibe and authenticity to the song to make it sound grand. The way the final mix turned out was amazing and T-Series loved it too. I'm glad Bhushan Kumar liked the track in the first hearing and gave me this opportunity”, Payal shared.

She shared some interesting things about working for a movie song “Mumbai Saga”, “I was super excited as the star cast of this film include big names like John Abraham, Emran Hashmi, Kajal Agarwal”. It was a great opportunity for her to prove her mettle as this is the first time she has composed a song on a grand scale for a movie.

Payal Dev is popularly known for hit movies and independent music like Genda Phool, Marjawaan, Dabangg and more.

Further, Payal wishes to focus more on melodious music and give a great song in 2021.

 

