Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift thanked Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & their Kids

MUMBAI: On Sunday, March 14, Taylor Swift's folklore was named the winner of the Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys. And, in her acceptance speech, the "Cardigan" artist had plenty of people to thank—including friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and their three daughters: James, Inez and Betty. Yet, before giving the Reynolds girls a special shout out, the 31-year-old artist thanked her album collaborators, one of whom is boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"Oh god, I want to thank all of my collaborators who are on the stage," the chart topper started off. "I want to thank Justin Vernon, I'm so excited to meet you some day. I want to thank Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

As E! News readers well know, Taylor surprised fans with the release of folklore in July 2020. She shared amid the coronavirus pandemic, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore."

As she continued, the pop star noted that she "wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine." One of the songs penned was named after Ryan and Blake's third child. We're, of course, talking about Taylor's hit, "betty."

Thus, we can't say we're surprised by Taylor's shout out for Blake and Ryan's family. The "willow" songstress noted at the award show, "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write, but mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honored we are, forever, by this. Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much."

While Taylor is no stranger to winning a gramaphone, having won 10 Grammys prior to the March 14 award show, she wasn't necessarily a shoo-in for this category. To take home this honor, Taylor had to beat out fellow nominees Jhené Aiko's Chilombo, Black Pumas' Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Coldplay's Everyday Life, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 3, HAIM's Women In Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding.

In addition to taking home one of the big four prizes of the night, Taylor was nominated for six Grammys at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The hit maker also made history with her Album of the Year win. How? Well, Taylor is the first woman to win this category three times.