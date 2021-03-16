For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Mar 2021 19:11 |  By RnMTeam

Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift thanked Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & their Kids

MUMBAI: On Sunday, March 14, Taylor Swift's folklore was named the winner of the Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys. And, in her acceptance speech, the "Cardigan" artist had plenty of people to thank—including friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and their three daughters: James, Inez and Betty. Yet, before giving the Reynolds girls a special shout out, the 31-year-old artist thanked her album collaborators, one of whom is boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

"Oh god, I want to thank all of my collaborators who are on the stage," the chart topper started off. "I want to thank Justin Vernon, I'm so excited to meet you some day. I want to thank Joe, who is the first person that I play every single song that I write and I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine."

As E! News readers well know, Taylor surprised fans with the release of folklore in July 2020. She shared amid the coronavirus pandemic, "Most of the things I had planned this summer didn't end up happening, but there is something I hadn't planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, folklore."

As she continued, the pop star noted that she "wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine." One of the songs penned was named after Ryan and Blake's third child. We're, of course, talking about Taylor's hit, "betty."

Thus, we can't say we're surprised by Taylor's shout out for Blake and Ryan's family. The "willow" songstress noted at the award show, "I want to thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write, but mostly, we just want to thank the fans. You guys met us in this imaginary world that we created and we can't tell you how honored we are, forever, by this. Thank you so much, and thank you to the Recording Academy. We will never forget that you did this for us. Thank you so much."

While Taylor is no stranger to winning a gramaphone, having won 10 Grammys prior to the March 14 award show, she wasn't necessarily a shoo-in for this category. To take home this honor, Taylor had to beat out fellow nominees Jhené Aiko's Chilombo, Black Pumas' Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Coldplay's Everyday Life, Jacob Collier's Djesse Vol. 3, HAIM's Women In Music Pt. III, Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia and Post Malone's Hollywood's Bleeding.

In addition to taking home one of the big four prizes of the night, Taylor was nominated for six Grammys at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards. The hit maker also made history with her Album of the Year win. How? Well, Taylor is the first woman to win this category three times.

Tags
Taylor Swift music Singer Ryan Reynolds Blake Lively Grammy Album
Related news
News | 16 Mar 2021

Eddie Van Halen's son slams the Grammys

MUMBAI: Legendary American guitarist Eddie Van Halens son Wolfgang Van Halen is not impressed by the Recording Academys tribute to the iconic guitarist in the ‘In Memoriam segment at the recent Grammy Awards.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Payal Dev feels like a great opportunity to prove her mettle through "Danka Baja"

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer-composer Payal Dev released her new movie song “Danka Baja” from Multi Starrer film “Mumbai Saga”. The singer has narrated the journey towards making this song a memorable experience for her.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Tanishk Bagchi releases his new song Patli Kamariya, takes us through the entire journey of crooning it

MUMBAI: While the lockdown was going harsh on so many people, Tanishk was busy spending time in his space, his studio and created more tunes and tracks. That was when Patli Kamariya happened.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Progressive metal band BENTHOS explore kaleidoscopic imagination with new "Cartesio" music video & single

MUMBAI: Experimental progressive metal band Benthos have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Cartesio". The video was directed by Stefano Galli. Watch it right now at this location.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Tips regional presents Sandeep Surila's latest Haryanvi track,' Queen' out now on Tips Haryanvi Youtube India channel

MUMBAI: Tips released their new Haryani track "Queen" for all the queens. Kumar Taurani "A track to groove. Hope audience loves it as much as we do" Sandeep Surila says "Happy to work with Tips Music. Songs released under the banner are high on its musical richness"

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Chingari joins hands with BandEdge to promote budding talents; opportunities galore for emerging celebrities

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video social app, proudly announces iread more

News
Playtoome reaches a mark of 2000 successful live performances

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2021 brings you the best of the decade with its 'Dus Saal Bemisaal' twist

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 13th edition of the Smule Mirchi Music Awards on 11-12th March...read more

2
Payal Dev feels like a great opportunity to prove her mettle through "Danka Baja"

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer-composer Payal Dev released her new movie song “Danka Baja” from Multi Starrer film “Mumbai Saga”. The singer has narrated...read more

3
CloudNone shares Gareth Emery remix alongside livestream details

MUMBAI: On the tail of his recent two-track ‘Dopamine / Dream Runningread more

4
Shibani Kashyap shot and sung a beautiful song #Manmarziyan for Kai Razor Blades with Yami Gautam

MUMBAI: Ever since we heard her voice in Sajna Aa Bhi Ja, she has been our favorite. Shibani Kashyap the voice of Kai Razor blades, shot a beautiful...read more

5
Demi Lovato announces new album 'Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over'

MUMBAI: A new album from Demi Lovato is coming next month. During a livestream on Clubhouse Monday night, Lovato revealed that her first album since...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games