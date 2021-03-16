For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Mar 2021 19:30 |  By RnMTeam

Eddie Van Halen's son slams the Grammys

MUMBAI: Legendary American guitarist Eddie Van Halens son Wolfgang Van Halen is not impressed by the Recording Academys tribute to the iconic guitarist in the ‘In Memoriam segment at the recent Grammy Awards.

"The Grammys asked me to play 'Eruption' for the ‘In Memoriam' section and I declined. I don't think anyone could have lived up to what my father did for music but himself. It was my understanding that there would be an 'In Memoriam' section where bits of songs were performed for legendary artists that had passed," he shared on Instagram.

"I didn't realize that they would only show Pop for 15 seconds in the middle of 4 full performances for others we had lost," he added.

Wolfgang, who played the bass briefly for the band Van Halen, wrote he expected a more "meaningful" tribute from the Grammys towards his father, who died last year due to throat cancer.

"What hurt the most was that he wasn't even mentioned when they talked about artists we lost in the beginning of the show. I know rock isn't the most popular genre right now, (and the Academy does seem a bit out of touch) but I think it's impossible to ignore the legacy my father left on the instrument, the world of rock, and music in general. There will never be another innovator like him," he added.

He also made it clear that he just wanted to explain his side, and didn't want to get into controversies.

""I know Pop would probably just laugh it off and say 'Ehh who gives a s**t? He was only about the music anyway. The rest didn't matter. I'd love to get the opportunity to speak with The Recording Academy not only about the legacy of my father, but the legacy of the Rock genre moving forward. Thank you," he signed off.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Eddie Van Halens music Songs
Related news
News | 16 Mar 2021

Payal Dev feels like a great opportunity to prove her mettle through "Danka Baja"

MUMBAI: Bollywood singer-composer Payal Dev released her new movie song “Danka Baja” from Multi Starrer film “Mumbai Saga”. The singer has narrated the journey towards making this song a memorable experience for her.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Tanishk Bagchi releases his new song Patli Kamariya, takes us through the entire journey of crooning it

MUMBAI: While the lockdown was going harsh on so many people, Tanishk was busy spending time in his space, his studio and created more tunes and tracks. That was when Patli Kamariya happened.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift thanked Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & their Kids

MUMBAI: On Sunday, March 14, Taylor Swift's folklore was named the winner of the Album of the Year award at the 2021 Grammys.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Progressive metal band BENTHOS explore kaleidoscopic imagination with new "Cartesio" music video & single

MUMBAI: Experimental progressive metal band Benthos have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Cartesio". The video was directed by Stefano Galli. Watch it right now at this location.

read more
News | 16 Mar 2021

Tips regional presents Sandeep Surila's latest Haryanvi track,' Queen' out now on Tips Haryanvi Youtube India channel

MUMBAI: Tips released their new Haryani track "Queen" for all the queens. Kumar Taurani "A track to groove. Hope audience loves it as much as we do" Sandeep Surila says "Happy to work with Tips Music. Songs released under the banner are high on its musical richness"

read more

RnM Biz

News
Bandzoogle launches expanded EPK tools for musicians

MUMBAI: Created by and for musicians, website and direct-to-fan platform Bandzoogle has launchedread more

News
NTIA Respond to the NAO Investigation into the Governments Culture Recovery Fund

MUMBAI: Following the release of the National Audit Office Investigation into the Cultural Recoveread more

News
NTIA comment on the extension of the Forfeiture Moratorium to June

MUMBAI: The NTIA has campaigned for many months regarding the issue of commercial rents, with 77.read more

News
Chingari joins hands with BandEdge to promote budding talents; opportunities galore for emerging celebrities

MUMBAI: Chingari, India's number one 'Made-In-India' short video social app, proudly announces iread more

News
Playtoome reaches a mark of 2000 successful live performances

MUMBAI: Playtoome- India’s first online live entertainment platform, has successfully reached a mread more

top# 5 articles

1
Mika Singh's Bhootni from Roohi is here to leave you in splits!

MUMBAI: While the music album of Roohi continues to garner tremendous love, Sony Music India releases the music video of the song Bhootni (across...read more

2
Progressive metal band BENTHOS explore kaleidoscopic imagination with new "Cartesio" music video & single

MUMBAI: Experimental progressive metal band Benthos have revealed a new music video and single for the song "Cartesio". The video was directed by...read more

3
Smule Mirchi Music Awards 2021 brings you the best of the decade with its 'Dus Saal Bemisaal' twist

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, hosted the 13th edition of the Smule Mirchi Music Awards on 11-12th March...read more

4
Composer Gourov Dasgupta returns as a solo composer with 'Saiyonnee'

MUMBAI: Popular music composer Gourov Dasgupta who has given co-composed songs for films like Dus Kahaniyaa, Kaabil , Mubaraka and Total Dhamaal...read more

5
Tanishk Bagchi releases his new song Patli Kamariya, takes us through the entire journey of crooning it

MUMBAI: While the lockdown was going harsh on so many people, Tanishk was busy spending time in his space, his studio and created more tunes and...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games