News |  16 Mar 2021 16:12 |  By RnMTeam

Demi Lovato announces new album 'Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over'

MUMBAI: A new album from Demi Lovato is coming next month.

During a livestream on Clubhouse Monday night, Lovato revealed that her first album since 2017 is titled “Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over,” and will release on April 2.

Lovato explained that the original title was just “The Art of Starting Over,” but she then decided to give it a double title to reflect the importance of her upcoming documentary, “Dancing with the Devil.”

“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” Lovato said. “When we went through the track listing and kind of mapped out how it kind of coincided with my life’s story, it made sense to add the more emotional stuff in the beginning and then transition into ‘The Art of Starting Over.'”

Lovato described the album as a mashup of genres, including country, R&B and ’90s pop. She also revealed that the album will contain 19 tracks, with three bonus songs, and teased three collaborations on the record (one of which might be Ariana Grande).

The news comes the night before her new tell-all documentary, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil,” is set to premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. The documentary — which focuses on Lovato’s struggle with addiction, particularly her 2018 overdose — will also be available as a four-part series on YouTube on March 23.

In the trailer for the documentary, released Feb. 17, Lovato revealed that she suffered three strokes and a heart attack after the 2018 overdose.

“I’ve had so much to say over the past two years wanting to set the record straight about what it was that happened,” Lovato says in the trailer. “I’ve had a lot of lives. Like my cat, you know? I’m on my ninth life.”

“Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over” will be Lovato’s first album since 2017’s “Tell Me You Love Me.” However, Lovato has released several singles in the meantime, including “What Other People Say” with Sam Fischer, “Monsters” with Blackbear and All Time Low, “OK Not to Be OK” with Marshmello and “Commander In Chief.”

Demi Lovato Singer music Dancing With the Devil… The Art of Starting Over ok not to be ok
