Blxst drops surprise EP 'Just For Clarity' featuring Russ & Drakeo The Ruler

MUMBAI: Labeled as the next West Coast artist on the rise, hip-hop multi-hyphenate Blxst releases his anticipated follow-up EP, 'Just For Clarity', out now via Red Bull Records. A surprise drop, the two-track project showcases Blxst flexing his rapping, singing, writing, and production skills, tapping hip-hop hitmaker Russ and prolific LA rapper Drakeo the Ruler for collaborations.

Kicking off with the sleek “Don’t Forget,” the moody production is juxtaposed against Blxst’s soulful vocals as he reflects on his newfound success, while Drakeo’s singular rasp and unique lyricism carry the song’s second verse. Picking up the pace on the seductive “Fck Boys,” the production is led by a rhythmic flurry of guitar chord progressions, with Russ and Blxst waxing poetic about falling for a woman who has been hurt one too many times.

'Just For Clarity' marks the first release for Blxst since his critically acclaimed debut EP, 'No Love Lost', released late last year. With over 150 million streams to date, the project hit #3 on Billboard’s Heatseekers Album Chart, while its hit single “Overrated” has reached #32 on the Mediabase Rhythmic charts and #11 on Rolling Stone’s Trending 25 Chart. Accompanied by a cinematic series of music videos detailing love, loss, and loyalty in the city of Los Angeles, the success of No Love Lost resulted in a deluxe release this past December, featuring collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, Dom Kennedy, and Bino Rideaux. Declared an “Artist to Watch in 2021” by Billboard, BET, Complex, Essence, HipHopDX, Pigeons & Planes, UPROXX, and more, Just For Clarity marks the next sonic step in the multi-dimensional artist’s stratospheric career.

Blxst began his solo music career in Los Angeles in 2015, rapping, singing, writing, and producing. From self-editing his music videos and artwork to mixing and mastering his sound, he’s been on an unstoppable run since the release of his first solo song, “Who Would’ve Thought,” and his breakout hit “Hurt,” which surpassed 4 million streams while being independent. With a number of notable productions and collaborations under his belt, Blxst gained considerable notoriety for his work with Kendrick Lamar, YG, Mustard, Eric Bellinger, G Perico, and more, lending his skills to Mozzy’s “I Ain’t Perfect,” “Streets Ain’t Safe,” and “Keep Hope,” as well as Bino Rideaux’s “Brand New.”