Sways presents his latest hard hitting track 'Repeat'

MUMBAI: Croydon rapper Sways is back with his latest hard hitting release 'Repeat'. Produced by Swiss Producer Ozo Beats, this is a very alternative instrumental, the melodies have a UK native sound, while the drums resonate with the European Underground scene.

Although this track is most certainly not Sways’ first it feels like a breath of fresh air for those that have tuned in before, whilst maintaining the high quality he has come to be known for. Bringing a refreshing culmination of sounds to the forefront of this record, Sways is able to offer an alternative voice and perspective on his intriguing and ever changing world.

His work has already garnered the attention of UK tastemakers GRM Daily, and has also been supported on many major editorial playlists such as Spotify’s Fresh Finds Hip Hop, as well as being the only independent artist on Tidal's Rap Alert UK and many others.