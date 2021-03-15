For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Mar 2021 11:43 |  By RnMTeam

Hussain Ajani releases Bulleya with Abida Praveen Junior Tahseen Sakina

MUMBAI: Hussain Ajani, Dallas, Texas-based music producer, has recently released a new single titled Bulleya with Tahseen Sakina who is often termed as Abida Praveen Junior, The track is Hussain's Eighth track in less than a year. Bulleya is a Sufi track in the way Abida Praveen is known to sing. Hussain tells us "Bulleya" is not a track its a feeling and that too magical, with the music composition was done by Sherry Khan, with whom Hussain had done a track titled Mandiyan, and the song had crossed over million views in less than three days. The track Bulleya is a perfect blend of Indian percussions and a fine composition.

Hailing from a Sufi household in Punjab, she was mentored by her grandfather and renowned singer Ustad Safdar Hussian. Tehseen Sakina is known for her impeccable Sufi music skills. She also plays guitar and harmonium. She began performing in 2003 and has since then presented kalam in different languages—Urdu, Sindhi, Siraiki, Punjabi and Farsi. She featured in the music show Nescafe basement’s final season this year, where she sang Abida Parveen’s famous folk melodies, Gharoli and Ghoom Charakhra alongside Baluch Twins.

Hussain's has a variety of projects in his kitty that he plans to release, some of which are in collaboration with Ayaz Ismail, with some of Industries prominent singers like Javed Ali, Sashwat Singh, just to name a few.

