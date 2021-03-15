Hard Rock Cafe marks Earth Hour with a lights out event featuring Moksha All Stars

MUMBAI: Get ready to sway to the tunes of Moksha All Stars at Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road as they prepare to observe Earth Hour on Saturday, the 27th of March, 2021.

With a commitment to protect the planet, the event begins with an hour of darkness as the cafe goes candle-lit. The Earth Hour will also host candle-lit dinners as part of the theme. The showcase will go acoustic during the Earth Hour, followed by a complete set for the evening. This is a charity event and all proceeds will go to Need Base India, a non-profit organisation started in Dec 2009, with the intention to work towards addressing the basic and fundamental rights of child care, protection, health and education for children living on streets, orphans or any children under challenging situations.

Moksha All Stars consists of highly established musicians. With styles fused from different genres (pop, rock and a little Bolly too), their music is sure to captivate any audience, young and old alike.

Celebrate for a cause with Hard Rock Cafe Bengaluru.

When : Saturday, 27th March 2021

Where : Hard Rock Cafe St Marks Road

Time : 8:30PM Onward

Price : Rs 250 entry + Rs 250 cover