Grammy Awards 2021: Why The Weeknd, Justin Bieber, Zayn Malik, Halsey, Nicki Minaj got skipped?

MUMBAI: The Grammys red carpet has kicked off for 2021, with the ceremony just hours away.

But as we eagerly await the most risque looks of the night, we’re expecting a few big names missing from the carpet this year.

Some of the industry’s heavy hitters are taking matters into their own hands by snubbing the awards amid anger over the nominations.

While the evening will feature big performances from Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Cardi B and more, artists including Justin Bieber, The Weeknd, Halsey and Zayn Malik will be notably absent.

In November, when the list of nominations first came out, The Weeknd was first to speak out against the awards show for not recognising his work, despite him releasing the hit song Blinding Lights in 2020 and having one of the highest selling and critically acclaimed albums of the year After Hours.

“The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency …”

This week, it was reported that Justin Bieber wouldn’t be attending the awards show.

Despite being nominated for four awards, he has decided to call out the Recording Academy for nominating his album Changes in a pop category instead of it its intended R&B category.

“I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said, I set out to make an R&B album,” he wrote on Instagram following the nominations announcement. “‘Changes’ was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album, which is very strange to me.”

One artist who didn’t bother with the politeness was Zayn Malik, who tweeted a scathing statement to the awards show.

Fuck the grammys and everyone associated. Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary. — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 9, 2021

“F*** the Grammys and everyone associated,” he tweeted Tuesday night. “Unless you shake hands and send gifts, there’s no nomination considerations. Next year I’ll send you a basket of confectionary.”

My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favoritism, racism, and netwokring politics to influence the voting process — zayn (@zaynmalik) March 10, 2021

He later added: “My tweet was not personal or about eligibility but was about the need for inclusion and the lack of transparency of the nomination process and the space that creates and allows favouritism, racism, and netwokring [sic] politics to influence the voting process,” he wrote.

Another star who sensationally hit out against the show was Halsey.

Following the Weeknd’s comments about the Recording Academy being “corrupt” on Twitter, Halsey took to social media to accuse the Grammy organisation of allegedly selecting nominees based on “behind-the-scenes private performances”, nepotism, and “bribes”.

The singer wrote on Instagram Stories: “It’s not always about the music or quality or culture.”

“I’ve been thinking and wanted to choose my words carefully because a lot of people have extended sympathy and apology to me since the Grammy nominations,” she wrote in a statement, captured by Stereogum.

“The Grammys are an elusive process. It can often be about behind-the-scenes private performances, knowing the right people, campaigning through the grapevine, with the right handshakes and ‘bribes’ that can be just ambiguous enough to pass as ‘not-bribes.’ And if you get that far, it’s about committing to exclusive TV performances and making sure you help the Academy make their millions in advertising on the night of the show.”

“Perhaps sometimes it is (!!) but it’s not always about the music or quality or culture,” continued Halsey. “Just wanted to get that off my chest. @theweeknd deserves better, and Manic did too. Perhaps it’s unbecoming of me to say so but I don’t care anymore. While I am THRILLED for my talented friends who were recognised this year, I am hoping for more transparency or reform.”

The singer concluded, “But I’m sure this post will blacklist me anyway.”

The “Queen” crooner Nicki Minaj from Queens called out the Grammys for not bowing down to her musical prowess since Day 1.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation. They gave it to the white man Bon Iver,” Minaj, 38, tweeted after the Recording Academy selected its 2021 picks for praise.