News |  15 Mar 2021 19:58

Grammy Awards 2021: Watch Megan Thee Stallion thank Beyoncé

MUMBAI: Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé won the Grammy for Best Rap Song for “Savage”—and the two took the stage together to accept the award. Megan dedicated the bulk of her speech to Beyoncé, speaking to her idol about how much she looked up to her in her childhood. Beyoncé was moved and repeatedly told Megan how proud she was of her.

Here, Megan’s full speech and Beyoncé's remarks:

I have to keep thanking God because, without God, none of us would be here today. I also want to say congratulations to everybody who was nominated because all of these songs were amazing. Music really helped a lot of us get through the pandemic. Like I said, shout out to everybody who was in here today because a lot of these songs really pushed us all the way through. I definitely want to say thank you to Beyoncé. If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little I was like you know what, one day I'm going to grow up and I am going to be like the rap Beyoncé—that was definitely my goal. And I remember I went to the rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny's Child perform and I was like, “You know what? Yes, I'm about to go hard. I love her work ethic, I love the way she is, I love the way she carry herself.” And my mama would always be like “Megan what would Beyoncé do?” And I'm always like, you know what, “What would Beyoncé do, but let me make it a little ratchet.” Thank you, Beyoncé for your encouraging words all the time.

Beyoncé added: I just want to quickly give my love to Megan. I have so much respect for you and I’m honored that you asked me to be a part of the song. I want to say, Houston, we love you! Thank you, Grammys!

Megan is up for four Grammys: Record of the Year (for “Savage” with Beyoncé), Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance (for “Savage” with Beyoncé), and Best Rap Song (for “Savage” with Beyoncé).

As the two left the stage, Trevor Noah asked them to stop and pointed out that Beyoncé is now tied for the most awarded female artist at the Grammys with 27 lifetime wins. She shares the spot with Alison Krauss.

Megan Thee Stallion Beyonce Grammy Awards 2021
