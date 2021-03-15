For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  15 Mar 2021

Grammy Awards 2021: Taylor Swift redefined 'cottage-core' aesthetic performance

MUMBAI: Taylor Swift may have redefined ‘cottage-core’ aesthetic at the Grammy Awards 2021.

Taylor Swift who performed on her Folklore track Cardigan, wearing a shimmery blue gown and performed against a hill-like setting has become the talk of the Internet. Her Grammy’s performance consisted of a medley of three of her songs Cardigan, August and Willow. Other than her performance, what stood out for the audience was her backdrop – a literal cottage.

Swift was joined by the collaborators who helped her make the albums, Jack Antonoff and Aaron Dessner, who both are also nominated alongside Swift for the top prize.

